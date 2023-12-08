Fiat has never sold a truck in the United States, but its name has appeared on a diverse selection of pickups in global markets. The brand's latest entry into the segment is named like a Nissan, shaped like a Peugeot, and due out on at least two continents in the coming months.

Product planners opened a book about Greek mythology when the time came to name the truck. Nissan has already claimed the "Titan" nameplate, so Fiat picked the Italian spelling: Titano. The pickup's ties to Greece and Italy end there. It's a badge-engineered version of the Peugeot Landtrek, which was developed jointly with China-based Chang'an and has been on sale in a handful of countries since 2020.

Like the Landtrek, the Titano stretches 212.2 inches long in double-cab configuration, 75.6 inches wide, and 71.6 inches tall. These figures make it about an inch longer, almost exactly as wide, and around three inches lower than the latest version of the Ford Ranger. Buyers in some markets, like Algeria, will also have a 209.8-inch long single-cab version to choose from. The line-up also includes several trim levels ranging from basic variants with black bumpers and steel wheels to more upmarket-looking versions with alloy wheels and a touchscreen.

On the Algerian market, power for the Titano comes from a 1.9-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine rated at 147 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual transmission come standard, and four-wheel-drive is optional. The truck offers a 2,500-pound payload, though its towing capacity hasn't been published, and it features old-school rear leaf springs in the name of simplicity.

Fiat singled out Algeria and Brazil as the Titano's main markets, though the model could later land in other countries. On the Brazilian market, it will join a pair of unibody models called Strada and Toro, respectively. Don't expect to see it in the United States, however.