2024 Nissan Titan not ready to quit, goes for the bronze

We last wrote about the Nissan Titan on August 11, 2022, when the Japanese automaker announced pricing for the full-size truck's 2023 model year. Before that, the last time Nissan had something important enough to say about the Titan that the news merited a press release was in January of 2022, when the Japanese automaker announced pricing for the 2022 model year. It's been this way for five years, the Titan emerging from corporate obscurity once per year like a certain famous groundhog to tell us what's ahead. Hence, let there be no shock the trim count has seen some downward revision, numerous 4x2 drivetrains sent out to pasture. Instead of 2023's 15 trims, 2024 welcomes nine.

No shock, either, that price increases are held to the exceptionally modest $120 across the board. MSRPs for the range after the $1,895 destination fee are:

The King Cab:

Titan SV King Cab 4x4: $49,140

The bigger Crew Cab:

Titan SV Crew Cab 4x2: $45,770

Titan SV Crew Cab 4x4: $48,960

Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4: $53,580

Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x2: $59,440

Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4: $62,750

The Titan XD:

Titan XD SV Crew Cab 4x4: $51,930

Titan XD Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4: $57,890

Titan XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4: $65,840

The surprise is that bronze, which is having a moment, has discovered the Titan in its lair. The SV Bronze Edition Package is available on any 2024 Titan SV trim for $2,980. It gussies up a Titan with gloss-black front grille surround, black front bumper, sport bar in the bed, Bronze Edition floor mats and 20-inch bronze wheels. It supplants the Midnight Edition Package available last year just for the Crew Cab.

The only engine available is a gasoline-powered 5.6-liter V8 rated at 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Towing maxes out at 9,290 pounds. Buyers who select the Crew Cab SV model can order a new Midnight Edition package that adds black trim inside and out plus black 20-inch wheels, while the Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve trim levels gain wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility.

