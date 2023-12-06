2024 Hyundai Sonata pricing revealed, AWD starts at $30,000

Following the reveal of the significantly updated 2024 Hyundai Sonata , the Korean automaker has revealed pricing and standard features for the midsize sedan. And that includes pricing for the base model, all-wheel-drive model, turbocharged N Line and the hybrid trims. You can find all the prices below, starting with the new base SEL at $28,615 with the $1,115 destination charge.

With the removal of the SE trim, the 2024 Sonata does start at $2,050 more than before. But, it's also actually cheaper than the old SEL by $475. The feature list is effectively the same with standard 17-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated seats. Over-the-air updates are standard now, too. And the standard safety feature list is extensive with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam headlights.

You'll have also noticed that adding all-wheel drive adds $1,500 to the price of the SEL. That puts it at about $1,000 more than the all-wheel-drive versions of the Toyota Camry and the Nissan Altima, and $4,000 above the astonishingly affordable Subaru Legacy. Of course, the pricing will likely change soon for the Camry when the hybrid-only updated model launches.