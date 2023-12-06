2024 Hyundai Sonata pricing revealed, AWD starts at $30,000

Following the reveal of the significantly updated 2024 Hyundai Sonata, the Korean automaker has revealed pricing and standard features for the midsize sedan. And that includes pricing for the base model, all-wheel-drive model, turbocharged N Line and the hybrid trims. You can find all the prices below, starting with the new base SEL at $28,615 with the $1,115 destination charge.
SEL: $28,615
SEL AWD: $30,115
SEL Convenience: $31,915
Hybrid SEL: $31,915
N Line: $36,065
Hybrid Limited: $36,065
With the removal of the SE trim, the 2024 Sonata does start at $2,050 more than before. But, it's also actually cheaper than the old SEL by $475. The feature list is effectively the same with standard 17-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated seats. Over-the-air updates are standard now, too. And the standard safety feature list is extensive with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam headlights.
You'll have also noticed that adding all-wheel drive adds $1,500 to the price of the SEL. That puts it at about $1,000 more than the all-wheel-drive versions of the Toyota Camry and the Nissan Altima, and $4,000 above the astonishingly affordable Subaru Legacy. Of course, the pricing will likely change soon for the Camry when the hybrid-only updated model launches.
All non-hybrid SEL trims get a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, and they get an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Hybrid models get a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid that makes 192 horsepower and has a six-speed automatic. The N Line is the only trim available with the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It's the only trim to get a dual-clutch automatic with eight speeds.
The non-hybrid Sonatas, including the N Line, will be available at dealers by the end of this year. The hybrid models won't arrive until sometime in the first quarter of 2024.
