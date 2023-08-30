2024 Hyundai Sonata refreshed, gets AWD option and loses 1.6L engine

After an early preview from Hyundai South Korea, Hyundai's U.S. branch has revealed the important details and far more images of the redesigned 2024 Sonata. It's a pretty substantial update with both a redesigned exterior and interior, but also some powertrain changes including newly available all-wheel drive.

External changes are kept to the front and rear. Basically every piece of sheetmetal and plastic ahead of the A-pillars has been changed in some way. One thin, wide daytime running light bar spans the nose, and the functional headlights have been tucked away into the new, larger grilles. It's a striking look, though we will miss the slick illuminated trim on the old car that blended the headlights into the chrome strips along each flank. The tail is more modestly changed, but tweaks include the trunk lid and accompanying taillights that have become a simple bar to match the front, and it's connected to stylized black trim. The rear bumper has detail changes, too. The Sonata N Line gets slightly more aggressive front grilles and rear bumper trim compared to the other trim levels.

As for the inside, the dashboard has been completely redone. A pair of 12.3-inch screens for instruments and infotainment are housed in a curved monolith atop the dash. Underneath is the full-width air vent design that's become so popular lately. There's even a new three-spoke steering wheel with the traditional Hyundai badge replaced by the four square pixels of the Ioniq models. Also appearing from the Ioniq cars is the column-mounted shifter. For the Sonata Hybrid, it gets steering wheel paddles to control regenerative braking strength.

Beyond the styling changes, one of the big functional updates is the addition of all-wheel drive for the first time on the Sonata. Certain Kia K5 models were already available with it, and it continues the trend of automakers adding all-wheel drive to its existing sedans. It will be available only with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder, which is otherwise a carry-over engine. Also returning are the 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid and turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder for the N Line. Absent seems to be the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder. It was always a bit of an odd option, as it traded a bit of horsepower for a bit more torque compared to the 2.5-liter engine, though we found it to be pleasant.