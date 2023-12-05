2024 Polaris Slingshot rocks new colors, louder sound, higher price

The Polaris Slingshot is ready to fly into 2024 with cosmetic updates all around the three-wheeler. Only the base S and the 2.0-liter ProStar engine are left out of the makeover. Starting from the top, the Roush Edition gets another year of life. Built on the otherwise premier Slingshot R, this is primarily a graphics package; output holds steady with 203 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque, the 0-60 time unchanged at 4.9 seconds. An exclusive Racetrack Red colorway enhances everything from the vented hood to the Roush-branded seats, the center stripe on the steering wheel, and the color-matched instrument panel. There's also black badging, the Roush "R" on the shift knob in Slingshots with manual transmissions or composite paddle shifters in Slingshots with AutoDrive.

Polaris threw a few options at the model as well. The $1,900 Slingshot Excursion Top comes standard, as well as the the $110 Sparco billet pedal covers on the throttle pedal and chunkier brake and clutch pedals. Because the base is the R trim, the Roush Edition comes with the Technology Package 3 that installs Polaris' Ride Command+ infotainment, controlled on a seven-inch touchscreen and including navigation, weather, traffic, and Apple CarPlay. The Stage 2 Audio Kit by Rockford Fosgate with Automatic Volume Control used to pump out 100 watts of audio, but for 2024, power's been doubled to 200 watts. New speakers sitting in the kick panels, and tweeters repositioned to bounce more sound off the wind deflector should create a better sound environment, plus, there's still that expandable amplifier. This audio package can be optioned by itself on any Slingshot from the SL up; on the base S, it requires adding Ride Command+ as well.

The R gets access to new colors, being Gold Rush, Purple Lightning, and Radar Blue Fade. On this trim and others, the primary color can be contrasted with new graphics colors in black, gray, and red. Designers created new comprehensive colorways for the in-between SL and SLR trims, and on the SL, the wheels come in a new midnight charcoal metallic color that can be optioned to have a machine accent finish.

In the accessories catalog, the Excursion Top is now offered in three colors, and a new quick-release Excursion Top Rear Panel in smoked polycarbonate acts as a wind deflector to reduce buffeting in the cabin. We're told that Polaris designers updated more than 75 accessories to match the new graphics that can be had on the machine.

Price go up by high three figures across the board. The MSRPs listed below are for the manual transmission, switching to the automatic adds about $1,800 depending on model. Also, these prices don't include a $700 commodities charge Polaris levies on all Slingshots, nor destination, so add about $1,700 to the amounts below, before options. The figures, and their changes from the 2023 model year, are:

S : $21,999 ($500)

: $21,999 ($500) SL : $28,149 ($700)

: $28,149 ($700) SLR : $31,149 ($800)

: $31,149 ($800) R : $34,799 ($800)

: $34,799 ($800) Roush Edition: $38,149 ($800)

They 2024 Slingshot begins shipping to dealers in early 2024. The configurator is ready now.