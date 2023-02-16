2023 Polaris Slingshot Roush Edition an exclusive graphics package

The Polaris Slingshot has concluded its first outside collaboration, opening the account with Roush Performance. The result is the 2023 Slingshot Roush Edition built on the top-tier Slingshot R and primarily a graphics package. The 2.0-liter ProStar engine still makes 203 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque, leaving the 0-60 time unchanged at 4.9 seconds. The R continues to gets newly aggressive looks from the vented hood introduced for 2023. Polaris' press release makes it sound like the Roush Edition gets larger brakes, but these are the same upgraded rotors and Brembo front calipers fitted to the Slingshot R. What buyers do get is an exclusive Racetrack Red colorway outside and in, black badging, Roush branded seats, and the Roush "R" on the shift knob in Slingshots with manual transmissions. Slingshots with AutoDrive stick with the composite paddle shifters. A red stripe rings the 12 o'clock position on the steering wheel, too.

Polaris threw a few options at the model as well. The $1,900 Slingshot Excursion Top comes standard, as well as the the $110 Sparco billet pedal covers on the Tic-Tac throttle pedal and chunkier brake and clutch pedals.

The R comes with the Technology Package 3, installing Polaris' Ride Command+ infotainment, controlled on a seven-inch touchscreen and including navigation, weather and traffic, and Apple CarPlay. The Stage 2 Audio Kit by Rockford Fosgate throws in 100-watt audio, Automatic Volume Control, and an expandable amplifier.

The 2023 Polaris Slingshot Roush Edition will reach dealers sometime in spring. Pricing starts at $37,349 for the manual transmission in most states, before destination and other fees. The AutoDrive version starts at $39,499. In California, a $300 surcharge gets added to those base prices. The MSRP makes the Roush $3,350 more expensive than the standard R, the price of exclusivity since one cannot be optioned like the other. If your driveway's been missing a Roush autocycle to match your Roush Mustang or Roush F-150, here you go.

