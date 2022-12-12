2023 Polaris Slingshot gets more colorful, more pricey

In February of this year, Polaris introduced the Slingshot Signature Limited Edition that added a tri-tone paint scheme, bronze wheels, and cabin LED lighting. With the 2023 Slingshot lineup, the rest of the range adopts bolder color possibilities in the way of the Signature LE. Specific trims add new colors to the palette like Pacific Teal, Lime Shadow, and Miami Blue Fade. The Vented Sport Hood that's standard on the Slingshot R can be ordered in 16 colors, mixing up the color schemes. That hood is an upgrade on 2023 models and can be purchased in the accessories store for any model from 2020 or newer. Other options for extending the riding season are the Slingshade T-top roof with tinted windows, and the three-stage heated seats.

On Slingshots with navigation, the infotainment hooks to phones wirelessly or with cables, runs Apple CarPlay, and works with Polaris' app-based Ride Command tech that can manage route planning, turn-by-turn navigation, and connect a group of drivers on a ride together. Customers asked for a phone mount and a rearview mirror, Polaris delivered, but they won't be available in the accessories store until spring 2023. The rearview mirror works on models upgraded with the Excursion canvas top that fits any 2022 or later model. Cosmetic flourishes include XK Glow Interior LED Lighting that glow in the full RGB spectrum along the center console, in the footwells, and under the seats. Several choices in Rockford Fosgate audio top out with a 100-watt system that puts speakers in the roll hoops.

The engine is the Slingshot's base unit in the lower three trims, a 2.0-liter ProStar four-cylinder with 178 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque. Buyers who want the 203 hp of the Slingshot SLR and R trims can buy the $629 Stage 1 tune from Polaris, but they'll still be down on the other trims' 144 lb-ft.

Prices are up about $700. MSRPs for the 2023 Slingshot range in manual and automated manual gearboxes (M / AM) that Polaris calls AutoDrive fitment are below. Add $300 to the prices shown for the California MSRP.

Slingshot S: $21,499 / $23,349

Slingshot S w/ Technology Package: $24,299 / $26,149

Slingshot SL: $27,499 / $29,349

Slingshot SLR: $30,399 / $32,249

$30,399 / $32,249 Slingshot R: $33,999 / $36,149

Related video: