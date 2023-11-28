Honda has issued a recall that applies to over 303,000 examples of the Accord and the HR-V built during the 2023 and 2024 model years. The vehicles included in the campaign may have been built without a rivet that helps secure the front seatbelt pretensioner.

Assigned recall number 23V-782 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign includes 303,770 units of the Accord and the HR-V. Honda hasn't detailed precisely how many examples of either model are included in the campaign, it merely provided the total number of cars, but it estimates the issue is present in approximately 1% of the recalled models. Affected Accord models were built between October 4, 2022, and October 14, 2023, while affected HR-V models were manufactured from April 26, 2022, to October 14, 2023.

The brand explains that "the front seat belt pretensioners were assembled without a rivet securing the quick connector and wire plate." This is a crucial part that helps protect a car's occupant during an accident. Without the rivet, the seatbelt might not work as intended. Honda adds that "the installation of the rivet was skipped during assembly" and notes that it's not aware of injuries or deaths linked to the problem.

Both front pretensioners are potentially missing a rivet, according to NHTSA document. Luckily, it sounds like the fix is relatively simple: Honda will ask owners of affected cars to drop by an authorized dealer so that a technician can inspect the seatbelt pretensioners. The part will be replaced if it's found to be missing a rivet. Owners who have already paid to get the issue fixed will be eligible to claim a refund, though that's unlikely to have happened considering the campaign includes new and nearly-new cars that are still under warranty.

Honda will begin notifying owners of Accord and HR-V models included in the campaign by mail starting on January 8, 2024.