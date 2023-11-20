2024 Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano Editions celebrate the obvious

For the first time, Alfa Romeo has a special edition meant for worldwide consumption. The Tributo Italian Edition — a "tribute to the brand's origins, Italian excellence and sportiness" — was designed for the Stelvio, Giulia, and Tonale. The upgraded spec shared among all three models includes two-tone exteriors, a black roof paired with one of three available colors: Rosso Alfa, Verde Montreal, and Bianco Alfa. Those are the colors of the Italian flag, naturally, which also appear on the black mirror caps. All ride on Alfa's adaptive suspension, come with all-wheel drive, and fit a smattering of the company's driver assistance and convenience features. Inside buyers get dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled perforated black leather seats with red accents and stitching, logoed headrests, premium audio, and ambient lighting.

Specific kit for the Tonale begins with the Dark Miron accents outside, like in the grille "V' insert, on the skid plate, and accents along the side. A special bodykit adds redrawn front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and wheel arches. The Tributo Italiano specials sitting just below available Quadrifoglio trims, the generous equipment level means the Tonale's 285-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain, red Brembo calipers behind 20-inch wheels, adaptive full-LED matrix headlights, hands-free electric tailgate, aluminum tread plates, and chrome-plated twin tailpipes. The cabin is spiffed up with a fancy "carbon design" insert. A sunroof is optional.

The Stelvio and Giulia Tributo Italiano editions are both powered by the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 280 hp, the most powerful option beneath the Quadrifoglio's 2.9-liter. The Stelvio rides on 21-inch wheels, the Giulia on 19-inchers, the largest size available for the sedan.

The limited editions are coming to dealers in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2024. Alfa didn't mention production numbers nor price, but did say the Italian-themed cars will slot at the top of their respective 2.0-liter lineups. We'd guess an MSRP in the mid-50s for the Tonale, the upper 50s or low 60s for the Gilulia, and the low to mid-60s for the Stelvio.

