In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They kick the discussion off by talking about what they've been driving as of late, including a track test of the 2024 BMW M3 CS and then road drives of the Mazda CX-90, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce and BMW 750e xDrive. After wrapping up the drive section, the pair move on to some early reveals that happened at the L.A. Auto Show. The new Toyota Camry, Toyota Crown Signia, Hyundai Santa Fe XRT and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N are all discussed.

Autoblog Podcast #807

