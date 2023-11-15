The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N just officially made its U.S. debut ahead of this year’s L.A. Auto Show, and while we practically know everything about it already from its reveal at Goodwood this year, there are a few U.S.-specific details worth sharing today.

For one, a few specs are either revised or now available. The Ioniq 5 N will produce 641 horsepower when you use the “N Grin Boost” mode and 601 horsepower without it. Utilizing the full power potential, Hyundai is claiming a 3.25-second 0-60 mph time. Top speed is electronically limited to 162 mph. We also know the battery is 84 kWh, though Hyundai says we’ll need to wait for a range figure. Hyundai is at least confirming that the N will have similarly fantastic charging speed as the regular Ioniq 5, as it will max out at 238 kW on a capable DC fast charger.

As for when the Ioniq 5 N is launching here, Hyundai says to expect the first examples at dealers in March 2024. When the time comes, you’ll be able to choose between Performance Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Matte (late availability), Atlas White and Soultronic Orange Pearl. Those are fewer colors than are offered globally, but it’s still a lovely selection to choose from. The original reveal only showed photos of the model in Performance Blue Matte, but make sure to take a spin through the gallery at the top of this post to see the car in U.S. spec wearing an alternative shade.

And for a full breakdown of everything you might want to know about the Ioniq 5 N, make sure to check out our reveal post from earlier this year.

