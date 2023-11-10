Texas cars-and-coffee temporarily bans muscle cars over bad behavior

We’ve been living in a golden age of horsepower for several years now. Though things are changing, any Johnny Punchclock with enough money or credit can go down to their local dealer and buy a car that far outperforms their ability to control it. There’s an unending amount of footage online of people leaving car meets sideways, only to end up plowing into a crowd of people, other vehicles, or telephone poles. One show organizer in Texas has gotten so fed up with the antics that it temporarily banned all Ford Mustangs, Dodge Chargers, and Chevy Camaros to get a handle on the bad behavior.

“Due to this morning’s burnouts and revving, we will be temporarily banning all Mustangs, Chargers, and Camaros. We keep asking for cooperation to reduce this behavior, and we have signs posted. If this behavior continues, we will be forced to do invitational-only events.” There’s certainly a debate to be had about this being a heavy-handed decision, but reckless behavior behind the wheel is a liability for show organizers, and it puts innocent people in danger.

Organizers made the decision after several people were revving and doing burnouts, but the response to the move has been mixed, to say the least. Some accuse the show of being biased against American car owners, while others say the cars aren’t the reason people attend the shows, pointing to exotics and classics as the real draw. Many tried to point the finger back at supercar and exotic owners, claiming they are just as responsible for the shenanigans.

The good news is that the show’s organizers said they had identified the people responsible for the poor behavior and reported them to the police. They note that they hope to resolve the issue and lift the ban before the next event, including its upcoming year-end toy drive.