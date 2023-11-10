Dodge Ramcharger EV and Audi TT Roadster Final Edition | Autoblog Podcast #806

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick the discussion off covering some of the latest news on the Dodge Ramcharger electric truck and the Hurricane inline-six serving as a replacement for the long-running Hemi V8, the final Audi TT, controversial efforts to ban right turns on red lights, and financial results for both Lucid and Rivian.
Discussion then turns to the Tesla Cybertruck as our editors muse about its build quality and off-road capabilities after seeing photos and videos of test mules out in the public. We cover a few of our own cars, particularly Jeremy's Tesla Model 3 and Greg's classic '73 Chevy before wrapping it up with some notes on the brand-new Toyota Prius Prime.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #806
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2025 Ram 1500 adds Hurricane I6 power — and 'unlimited' range Ramcharger EV
- 2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition brings the retirement party to the U.S.
- U.S. cities are considering right-turn-on-red bans
- Lucid and Rivian Q3 earnings
- State of the Tesla Cybertruck
- Personal car updates
- 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna
- 1993 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2023 Tesla Model 3
- 2023 Toyota Prius Prime review
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Related video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue