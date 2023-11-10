Dodge Ramcharger EV and Audi TT Roadster Final Edition | Autoblog Podcast #806

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick the discussion off covering some of the latest news on the Dodge Ramcharger electric truck and the Hurricane inline-six serving as a replacement for the long-running Hemi V8, the final Audi TT, controversial efforts to ban right turns on red lights, and financial results for both Lucid and Rivian.

Discussion then turns to the Tesla Cybertruck as our editors muse about its build quality and off-road capabilities after seeing photos and videos of test mules out in the public. We cover a few of our own cars, particularly Jeremy's Tesla Model 3 and Greg's classic '73 Chevy before wrapping it up with some notes on the brand-new Toyota Prius Prime.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #806

