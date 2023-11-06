2023 Shelby F-250 Super Baja unveiled as turbodiesel off-roader

Unveiled as a limited-edition model, the 2023 Shelby F-250 Super Baja blends monstrous torque from a turbodiesel V8 and a long list of off-road-oriented modifications. It's equally at home in the desert and on a construction site, but its versatility comes with a steep price tag.

It doesn't take a well-trained eye to tell the Super Baja apart from a standard F-250 in a parking lot. Beyond the Shelby-specific exterior details, which include a hood with a functional scoop, additional LED lighting, and a bed rack system capable of holding two spare wheels, the Super Baja sits much higher than the truck it's based on. That's thanks in part to a new suspension system developed jointly with Fox.

The changes include a lift kit, front coilovers, and adjustable shocks on both axles. Shelby also fitted 20-inch wheels wrapped by 37-inch tires to compete the look. We're told that the modifications increase suspension travel and improve handling off the beaten path. These updates are similar to the ones Shelby made to the original Super Baja, but the 2023 model is based on the updated version of the truck.

Shelby didn't make any major mechanical changes to the truck, so power comes from a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 rated at 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. It spins the rear or the four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case.

Production of the 2023 Shelby F-250 Super Baja is limited to 300 units for the American market. Pricing starts at $154,995 excluding options and destination, so this truck costs as much as a very nice sports car (or two, depending on your perspective). As a trade-off, it comes highly equipped with features like power-operated side steps, carbon fiber interior trim, and leather upholstery, and each build is covered by a three-year, 36,000-mile Shelby-backed warranty plan. The company notes that the Ford-backed powertrain warranty plan remains valid.

