2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty's super numbers: 1,200 lb-ft torque, 40,000-lb towing

Ford unveiled the redesigned 2023 Super Duty in September 2022, but it wasn't ready to talk about the truck's specifications. The numbers are out now, and they're impressive: The Super Duty can tow up to 40,000 pounds, and its turbodiesel engine boasts 1,200 pound-feet of torque.

Buyers will have four V8 engines to choose from. On the gasoline-powered side of the range, the options include a new 6.8-liter rated at 405 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque and an updated 7.3-liter tuned to develop 430 and 485, respectively. Motorists with something heavy to tow will undoubtedly gravitate towards the available turbodiesel engines. The 6.7-liter Power Stroke develops 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque in its standard configuration, and the high-output version bumps those figures to 500 and 1,200, respectively.

The only transmission available is a 10-speed automatic, and buyers can choose rear- or four-wheel-drive.

How much the 2023 Super Duty can tow depends largely on how it's configured and the type of hitch it's fitted with. Unlocking the 40,000-pound capacity (that's about 13 times the weight of a Subaru BRZ!) requires getting the F-450 and installing a gooseneck hitch. Alternatively, the F-350 can pull up to 38,000 pounds when equipped with the same hitch. Conventional towing capacity checks in at 30,000 pounds.

Motorists with something to haul won't be disappointed, either. The lineup's payload champion is the F-350 XL with rear-wheel-drive, dual rear wheels, a regular cab, and the optional Heavy-Duty Payload Package. It's rated at 8,000 pounds. Ford also offers the truck with a long list of tech features that make towing and hauling easier, including a Trailer Navigation function, a built-in generator, and Onboard Scales.

On sale now, the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty starts at $45,765 including a $1,795 destination charge. Deliveries will start in early 2023.