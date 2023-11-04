2023 Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro is a 750-hp no-holds-barred race car

The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT made its debut earlier in 2023, but the brand isn't done racing the original model. It unveiled a track-only model called GT2 Pro that's based on the existing GT2 but that wasn't developed to be homologated in a specific race series.

Choosing not to follow the homologation rules of a series, like the FIA's World Endurance Championship (WEC), has pros and cons. On one hand, you won't see the GT2 Pro lined up on the starting grid of a big-name race such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. On the other hand, the engineers who designed the car were unrestricted by rules except for the ones they set for themselves during the development process.

Power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 engine that's twin-turbocharged to develop 707 horsepower, which is on par with the GT2's output, but a new feature called Push2Pass increases that number to 750 for short bursts of time. The engine spins the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential transaxle whose gear ratios have been modified compared to the gearbox that AMG puts in the standard GT2. The carbon fiber torque tube that connects the engine to the transaxle remains, and AMG also installed four-way-adjustable shock absorbers on both axles.

Not having to apply for homologation wasn't an excuse to skimp on safety. Racers will be able to count on a carbon safety cell attached to the chassis, a five-point harness, safety nets, a fire extinguisher, and a hatch integrated into the roof panel to keep them safe on the track.

Visually, the Pro-specific changes include flat gray paint, a bright finish on the exterior carbon fiber trim pieces, new endplates on the massive rear wing, and two-tone 18-inch wheels. Inside, there's a "Push2Pass" button on the steering wheel and a specific center console. AMG offers several extra-cost options such as a passenger safety cell, a drinking system, a cooled seat, and a spare parts package.

On sale now, the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro carries a base price of €479,000 excluding taxes and other fees, which represents approximately $512,300 at the current conversion rate. Enthusiasts who sign the dotted line will also receive a car cover, a Puma racing apparel kit that includes a racing suit, gloves, competition underwear, and shoes, and an individualized Bell helmet whose finish matches the GT2 Pro's.