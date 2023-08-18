Mercedes-AMG GT enters its second generation with more power, more seats

The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has been a fixture on circuits around the world as F1’s safety car and a competitor in other racing series, but after almost a decade, it’s time for an update. The car is getting a complete overhaul for 2024 as it enters its second generation, with changes including newly available 2+2 seats, updated tech, and a fresh look.

The AMG GT Coupe comes in two configurations, including the GT 63 Coupe with 577 horsepower and the GT 55 Coupe with 469 horsepower. Dealers will start receiving the cars in early 2024, but no pricing details are available yet. We expect the base MSRP to brush $100,000, as the current car starts at just over $97,000.

Though evolved in appearance, the new GT is immediately recognizable for what it is. It gets Mercedes’ Digital Light headlights as standard equipment and has the signature LED light dots running lights. Around the back, there’s an active spoiler and LED taillights with a three-dimensional look.

Active aerodynamic bodywork helps keep the car planted and includes louvers that change position to direct air smoothly underneath the car, and the system is controlled by software that monitors vehicle speed, directional acceleration, and steering activity. The rear spoiler can shift between five positions above 50 mph for better stability or downforce.

Of course, most of the excitement AMG brings has to do with its handcrafted engines. The GT gets a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that follows AMG’s “one man, one engine” philosophy. With 577 horsepower, the GT 63 can run from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, while the 469-horse GT 55 takes 3.8 seconds to do the deed. The engine has a new oil pan, a revised intercooler, and active crankcase ventilation. Mercedes noted that its engineers reached those higher output numbers by cranking up the turbo boost pressure and increasing cooling.

The engine is paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission that has a wet start-off clutch, which cuts weight and makes the gearbox more responsive. Both models get AMG-massaged all-wheel drive with torque vectoring that continuously monitors traction. All suspension components are also made of forged aluminum, which should cut weight. A limited-slip rear differential and active rear-axle steering improve handling and tighten the car’s turning radius.

Mercedes-AMG gave the GT a high-end cabin with a new available 2+2 seating configuration, though the back seats are only “suitable for occupants less than five feet tall.” A hands-free trunk lid comes standard, and owners can fold the rear seats for more cargo space. AMG sports seats come standard, but Mercedes offers AMG Performance seats with more aggressive bolstering, integrated headrests, and ventilation. The bolsters are also active, changing positions with the selected drive mode.

Both GT models come standard with the AMG Track Pace app, which displays vehicle performance data and timing information on the infotainment screen. Several advanced safety features are also available, including an augmented reality camera view, and the MBUX infotainment system brings several connected services, such as traffic information, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and other apps.

Related video: