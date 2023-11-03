Driving the Lotus Emira and Nissan Sakura | Autoblog Podcast #805

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Electric, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. This week we've got a handful of cars to review, like the Lotus Emira, Jaguar F-Type, Honda Accord Hybrid, Mini Cooper SE and Nissan Sakura.
There's a new Autoblog T-shirt available through a collaboration with Blipshift (read more here, and buy yours here).
Could there be a new, midsize Ram pickup set for U.S. production? Nissan is considering an affordable, electrified small pickup for America. The VW ID.7 Tourer electric wagon has been revealed, and we consider whether it should come here, too. John talks about the energy of the exhibition halls at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, and our hosts talk highlights from SEMA 2023. Finally, we open some listener mail to help choose a fun convertible rental for a trip to Phoenix in this week's "Spend My Money" segment.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #805
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2023 Lotus Emira First Edition
- 2024 Jaguar F-Type R75 Convertible
- 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2024 Mini Cooper SE
- 2024 Nissan Sakura
- Blipshift's 'Automn 2023' sale is here and it includes a brand new Autoblog T-shirt
- Stellantis-UAW agreement brings new (Ram?) midsize truck to Illinois
- Nissan exploring electrified and affordable small pickup for U.S. market
- Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer previewed as the brand's first electric wagon — should it come to the U.S.?
- 2023 Japan Mobility Show: the feel from the show floor
- SEMA 2023 recap
- Spend My Money: Renting a fun convertible through Turo
Feedback
