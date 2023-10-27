2024 Lexus LS adds standard equipment, starts at $80,685

The 2024 Lexus LX 500 adds more standard equipment and a nominal price increase to its offer. Since we don't often check in with the Japanese flagship that revolutionized the luxury sedan industry, let's start with prices to get everyone familiar with the lineup. MSRPs after the $1,350 destination fee and their changes from 2023 are:

LS 500: $80,685 ($1,950)

$80,685 ($1,950) LS 500 F SPORT: $84,825 ($2,490)

$84,825 ($2,490) LS 500 AWD: $83,935 ($1,950)

$83,935 ($1,950) LS 500 F SPORT AWD: $87,275 ($2,490)

$87,275 ($2,490) LS 500h AWD: $115,560 ($725)

The non-hybrid 500 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 making 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, sending that output to the rear axle through a ten-speed automatic transmission. Lexus claims it can get from standstill to 60 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds. The hybrid 500h gets a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 and two electric motors, making a combined 354 horsepower, routing output to both axles through a combination transmission pairing a four-speed automatic and a CVT. The same acceleration changes takes a tad longer at a claimed 5.2 seconds, but EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 22 miles per gallon in the city, 29 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined mean improved returns in the city and on the combined cycle.

To the new goodies, then. The 500 makes the head-up display standard equipment instead of a $1,220 option. After adding more USB ports to the LS for the 2023 model year, Lexus includes a standard wireless phone charger for 2024. The automaker's Digital Key will also come standard, but know that it requires a Remote Connect subscription to remain active. The Luxury and Executive Packages come with a heated steering wheel wrapped in leather with wood accents. A new exterior color named Silver Illusion can be optioned on some trims for $3,100, and there are five new wheels. The F Sport adds a heated, leather-trimmed steering wheel and a surround-view monitor to its standard features list.

The hybrid, which comes with the Lexus Teammate active advanced driving assistance system, holds steady with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. That safety bundle includes eight driver assistance systems including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Low-light Pedestrian and Daytime Bicyclist Detection, Left Turn Vehicle Intersection Support, and Intelligent High Beams. On the non-hybrid, safety makes an upgrade with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 coming standard. It adds the Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS) that monitors driver input and issues audible warnings if the driver appears unresponsive, followed by bringing the sedan to a gradual stop with the hazards on if the driver doesn't intervene. EDSS is activated on highways when adaptive cruise control and lane centering are also on.

