Lexus teases another angle of EV concept for Tokyo Show

Lexus has shared more outlines about what's on the way for this month's Japan Mobility Show, the most compelling outline providing another angle of a battery-electric vehicle concept slated for debut. The press release indicates we're in store for more than one futuristic fancy. The automaker wrote, "The Lexus booth theme will be 'Pushing the Boundaries of the Electrified Experience' and will debut its next-generation battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept model lineup." Later we're told there will be "concept models," plural. What this means is that we can't be sure the newly teased rear end is connected to the same vehicle indicated by the previously teased front end. Both look like they could be part of this Lexus-branded concept shown on a slide during a Toyota financial presentation earlier this year.

Time will tell. Toyota CEO Koji Sato told Automotive News Lexus is going to lead the way with the EV push, Lexus boss Takashi Watanabe told Automotive News, "In 2026, we will introduce the next-generation battery EV that re-innovates the vehicle modular structure, significantly alters our production methods and completely re-imagines the software platform." We expect that what shows up in Tokyo is going to have something to do with 2026.

The theme of the entire showcase is "Discover a future you can't wait to navigate!" The booth will continue parent company Toyota's tradition of mingling advanced technology with traditional Japanese craftsmanship, the area rich in "traditional Japanese aesthetics and environmentally, sustainable bamboo material." Alongside the vehicles and the panda food, visitors will find the Lexus Electrified VR Experience, a driving simulator designed to "simulate a virtual driving experience that aligns with Lexus’s customer-centric approach and connection to society."

Lexus fans who want to watch the presentation can do so at a dedicated site, the festivities scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 25 in Tokyo, which converts to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 24 Eastern Time.

