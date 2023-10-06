October Prime Day 2023
Podcast

Buick Envista, Mercedes C 43 and GLS, and Goodwood Revival | Autoblog Podcast #801

Plus Audi R8 and Alfa Romeo 4C successor rumors

Oct 6th 2023 at 3:06PM

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick. They begin the episode with the cars they've been driving, including the surprisingly compelling 2024 Buick Envista. They also review the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 43 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 580. James recounts his experience at the 2023 Goodwood Revival, before they discuss the news, including rumored electric successors to the Audi R8 and Alfa Romeo 4C. Finally, they reach into the mailbag for an unexpected outcome to a listener's previous Spend My Money question.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #801

Get The Podcast

  • Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video:

Share This Photo X