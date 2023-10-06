Buick Envista, Mercedes C 43 and GLS, and Goodwood Revival | Autoblog Podcast #801

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick. They begin the episode with the cars they've been driving, including the surprisingly compelling 2024 Buick Envista. They also review the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 43 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 580. James recounts his experience at the 2023 Goodwood Revival, before they discuss the news, including rumored electric successors to the Audi R8 and Alfa Romeo 4C. Finally, they reach into the mailbag for an unexpected outcome to a listener's previous Spend My Money question.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #801

