Goodwood Revival Parking Lot Mega Gallery (yes, the parking lot!)

The vintage racing and costumes are great, but the parking lot? It's the best thing ever.

Sep 16th 2023 at 8:00AM
Goodwood Revival Parking Lot
  • Goodwood Revival Parking Lot
  • Goodwood Revival Parking Lot
    • Goodwood Revival Parking Lot
  • Goodwood Revival Parking Lot back row
    • Goodwood Revival Parking Lot back row
  • Porsche 356 Jaguar E-Type and Mercedes-Benz Question Mark
    • Porsche 356 Jaguar E-Type and Mercedes-Benz Question Mark
  • TVR and Cadillac Fleetwood Biarritz
    • TVR and Cadillac Fleetwood Biarritz
  • Lotus Esprit S1 and Jaguar E-Type
    • Lotus Esprit S1 and Jaguar E-Type
  • Lotus Esprit S1 rear
    • Lotus Esprit S1 rear
  • Austin Seven and Mercedes-Benz SL Gullwing
    • Austin Seven and Mercedes-Benz SL Gullwing
  • Ferrari 275 GTB and Citroen Traction Avant
    • Ferrari 275 GTB and Citroen Traction Avant
  • Citroen Traction Avant and Ferrari 275 GTB rear
    • Citroen Traction Avant and Ferrari 275 GTB rear
  • Citroen BX19 RD and Ferrari 350 GT rear Question Mark
    • Citroen BX19 RD and Ferrari 350 GT rear Question Mark
  • Aston Martin DB4 and Rolls-Royce Camargue
    • Aston Martin DB4 and Rolls-Royce Camargue
  • Aston Martin DB4 and Rolls-Royce Camargue rear three quarter
    • Aston Martin DB4 and Rolls-Royce Camargue rear three quarter
  • Rolls Royce Silver Shadow (possible Wraith), Citroen DS and Porsche 911
    • Rolls Royce Silver Shadow (possible Wraith), Citroen DS and Porsche 911
  • Citroen DS
    • Citroen DS
  • Citroen DS rear
    • Citroen DS rear
  • Citroen DS rear window detail
    • Citroen DS rear window detail
  • Aston Martin DB4 in silvery blue
    • Aston Martin DB4 in silvery blue
  • Aston Martin DB4 rear
    • Aston Martin DB4 rear
  • Aston Martin DBS
    • Aston Martin DBS
  • Aston Martin DBS rear
    • Aston Martin DBS rear
  • Alpine A110
    • Alpine A110
  • Aston Martin DB4 and Ferrari 330
    • Aston Martin DB4 and Ferrari 330
  • Aston Martin V8 and Porsche 911
    • Aston Martin V8 and Porsche 911
  • Aston Martin V8 dark blue rear
    • Aston Martin V8 dark blue rear
  • Aston Martin V8 in grey green
    • Aston Martin V8 in grey green
  • Austin Atlantic
    • Austin Atlantic
  • Austin Atlantic rear
    • Austin Atlantic rear
  • Austin Atlantic interior
    • Austin Atlantic interior
  • Austin Atlantic front detail
    • Austin Atlantic front detail
  • Chevrolet Camarao SS and Ford Cortina Crusader
    • Chevrolet Camarao SS and Ford Cortina Crusader
  • Ford Cortina Crusader Estate and Chevrolet Camaro SS
    • Ford Cortina Crusader Estate and Chevrolet Camaro SS
  • Ford Cortina Crusader Estate rear
    • Ford Cortina Crusader Estate rear
  • Mercedes-Benz 280SE and Land Rover Defender
    • Mercedes-Benz 280SE and Land Rover Defender
  • Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz 280 SE rear
    • Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz 280 SE rear
  • Bentley Continental
    • Bentley Continental
  • Bentley Continental and Chevy Truck Faux Patina Edition
    • Bentley Continental and Chevy Truck Faux Patina Edition
  • Ferrari 330 and Aston Martin DB4
    • Ferrari 330 and Aston Martin DB4
  • Chevrolet Corvette C3 and Mini Cooper
    • Chevrolet Corvette C3 and Mini Cooper
  • Lancia Monte Carlo and BMW 6 Series
    • Lancia Monte Carlo and BMW 6 Series
  • Lancia Monte Carlo rear
    • Lancia Monte Carlo rear
  • Citroen Deux Cheveaux
    • Citroen Deux Cheveaux
  • Citroen Traction Avant Volvo P1800 and Aston Martin DB2-4 MK II
    • Citroen Traction Avant Volvo P1800 and Aston Martin DB2-4 MK II
  • Volvo 544
    • Volvo 544
  • Ford Galaxie and Mercury Park Lane
    • Ford Galaxie and Mercury Park Lane
  • Mercury Park Lane rear three quarter
    • Mercury Park Lane rear three quarter
  • Mercury Park Lane rear window detail
    • Mercury Park Lane rear window detail
  • Austin Seven and Ford Thunderbird (rocket bird)
    • Austin Seven and Ford Thunderbird (rocket bird)
  • Ford Thunderbird (rocketbird) and Austin Seven
    • Ford Thunderbird (rocketbird) and Austin Seven
  • Ford Thunderbird (rocketbird)
    • Ford Thunderbird (rocketbird)
  • Ford Country Squire and Triumph TR6
    • Ford Country Squire and Triumph TR6
  • Ford Country Squire rear
    • Ford Country Squire rear
  • Ford Country Squire badge detail
    • Ford Country Squire badge detail
  • Ford Fiesta, Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Fiat 500
    • Ford Fiesta, Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Fiat 500
  • Ford Fiesta front
    • Ford Fiesta front
  • Ford Fiesta
    • Ford Fiesta
  • Ford Fiesta Granny Spec sticker
    • Ford Fiesta Granny Spec sticker
  • Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Ford Fiesta
    • Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Ford Fiesta
  • Aston Martin V8 Vantage rear
    • Aston Martin V8 Vantage rear
  • Aston Martin V8 Vantage vent badge
    • Aston Martin V8 Vantage vent badge
  • Aston Martin V8 Vantage grille detail
    • Aston Martin V8 Vantage grille detail
  • MGB GT V8
    • MGB GT V8
  • MGB GT V8 rear
    • MGB GT V8 rear
  • MGB GT V8 badges
    • MGB GT V8 badges
  • MGB GT front
    • MGB GT front
  • MGB GT rear
    • MGB GT rear
  • Jensen Interceptor
    • Jensen Interceptor
  • Lotus Elan and Chevrolet Corvette C1
    • Lotus Elan and Chevrolet Corvette C1
  • MG and Ford Mustang
    • MG and Ford Mustang
  • Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350 H
    • Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350 H
  • Pontiac LeMans
    • Pontiac LeMans
  • Jaguar E Type a Volga and VW Bus
    • Jaguar E Type a Volga and VW Bus
  • Jaguar Mk 2 and Bentley T1
    • Jaguar Mk 2 and Bentley T1
  • Old Bentley (sorry thats all I got) and Citroen Traction Avant
    • Old Bentley (sorry thats all I got) and Citroen Traction Avant
  • Austin Seven, Austin Healey and Porsche 356
    • Austin Seven, Austin Healey and Porsche 356
  • Porsche 911 Targa with skis
    • Porsche 911 Targa with skis
  • 1930s Plymouth
    • 1930s Plymouth
  • Plymouth badge
    • Plymouth badge
  • An old lorry and an old Morris
    • An old lorry and an old Morris
  • Aston Martin named Josephine
    • Aston Martin named Josephine
  • Aston Martin named Josephine front detail
    • Aston Martin named Josephine front detail
  • A pair of Mercedes-Benz SLs
    • A pair of Mercedes-Benz SLs
  • Mercedes-Benz SL red interior
    • Mercedes-Benz SL red interior
  • Mercedes-Benz SL tan and green interior
    • Mercedes-Benz SL tan and green interior
  • Vauxhall Crestas
    • Vauxhall Crestas
  • Austin Seven and an Anglia
    • Austin Seven and an Anglia
The Goodwood Revival is primarily a celebration of vintage racing. Various race cars from the earliest days of motorsport through the 1960s are invited to compete throughout three days at the Goodwood circuit in southern England. Attendees are encouraged to and, in some cases, required to wear vintage clothing from the 1940s, ’50 and ‘60s to create a more immersive experience. And to match the circuit itself, whose grandstands and paddocks were painstakingly restored and recreated to match their mid-century glory years.

I’ve attended an awful lot of incredible car events in my life, so it’s not hyperbole when I say this is one of the best things any car enthusiast can do. It’s certainly true if you’re a racing aficionado, but even if, like me, you have only a passing interest, that’s totally OK. That’s because there’s so much more to the Goodwood Revival than the racing and people/fashion watching. There’s also the parking lot. That’s right, that place you’re usually trying to get the hell out of as quickly as possible could very easily be your star of the show.

Simply put, the Goodwood Revival parking lot is the most interesting car show I have ever attended. And I’ve attended multiple Pebble Beach Concours where the crème de la crème of automotive history is on display. While the Pierce Arrows, Delahayes and I Can’t Even Identifies there are certainly interesting in their own right, the Goodwood Revival parking lot features cars you’ve actually heard of before, from the humble to high-six-digit masterpieces. And a lot of them. Like a giant parking lot in a field a lot. This attached gallery, as you can probably tell, is just the tip of the iceberg.

If they’d allow it, I’d be perfectly content to just pay for parking in the back (the cars are grouped into a pre-1970 area, a pre-1990 area and then all that newfangled stuff) and spend the day walking around the lot. So, I invite you to do just that with me, in a way, and check out the pics of what caught my eye. I did my best to identify everything in the captions, but without labels, I’m merely relying on my own knowledge and some basic internet research.   

Enjoy!

