Alfa's upcoming EV sports car poised as a 4C Spider successor — the 4E?

Expanding its ambitious plans for its future electric cars, Alfa Romeo is working on an electric sports car — one that might be badged the 4E and live on as a successor to the 4C Spider — for introduction before the end of the decade

"There are some items from Alfa Romeo that we don't kill: One is the Spider, the other is a love of cars. We do want to continue them because that's the brand,” Daniel Guzzafame, Head of Products at Alfa, said in an interview with Autocar. “The main point is to make sure that when we do it, we are credible, are sustainable, and don't just throw something on the market for the sake of it.”

The Italians’ prospective scenario would hinge on the success of its new multi-car/SUV lineup that includes the Tonale, introduced earlier this year; a baby SUV spotted online recently that could come next year, and upcoming electric versions of the Guilia sedan and Stelvio. A new Alfa Romeo will arrive each year for the next five years, Alfa executives say, to build up the “sustainable” inventory foundation to which Guzzafame referred.

In past years, he said, “we went to the dealers, and they had the 4C, Giulietta, and Mito, and that was all they had. First, you need to have a solid lineup, and then, of course, the Spider has to be the cherry on the cake.”

The sports car discussed by Guzzafame may borrow styling cues from the newly revealed 33 Stradale supercar, available with Alfa's first-ever electric drivetrain. The company may also look to mimic the dynamics of today’s mid-engined sports cars by locating its battery in the center of the chassis, a placement that would allow a traditional cab-forward shape.

Alfa Romeo has suggested that all of its ICE vehicles will go out of production by 2027.

As far as a “noiseless” Alfa is concerned, Guzzafame explained the company may try to emulate the sounds and vibrations of a gasoline motor in the new car.

“It’s not what you hear, it’s what you feel,” he said. “We’re working on how to transfer that into a vibe, more than sound, and something that will resonate in your ear, because you need to get something from your gut.”

As for the gorgeous mid-engined Stradale, the engine is a version of the twin-turbo V6 from the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio models, and apparently some aspects of the active suspension are also taken from the Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA.