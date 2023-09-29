2024 Lexus TX three-row SUV starts at $55,050

Lexus published its online configurator for the all-new three-row TX without the fanfare of a press release. So let us follow that lead and waste no time on fluff — MSRPs for the 2024 TX after the $1,350 destination charge are:

TX 350: $55,050

$55,050 TX 350 Premium: $58,450

$58,450 TX 350 Luxury: $60,950

$60,950 TX 500H F Sport Performance Premium: $69,350

$69,350 TX 500H F Sport Performance Luxury: $72,650

Starting from the bottom, the base TX 350 starts at about $10,700 more than the base Toyota Grand Highlander the Lexus shares a platform with. But it's also a couple thousand less than the top Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum. Every 350 trim is powered by a non-hybrid turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic. They come standard with front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive is a $1,600 option — $425 more expensive than getting all-wheel drive on the Grand Highlander. There are five colors available, four for no cost while Cloudburst Gray adds $500 to the price. The interior comes in two gray options (light or black) with black trimming, or all black. The package options number precisely two: A Cold Area Package with a heated, leather-trimmed steering wheel and windshield de-icer, and a Digital Key package that requires a subscription.

The 350 Premium trim upgrades matters with a panoramic glass roof, climate controlled front seats and power-folding third-row seats. The interior treatments add a third color option (brown), and the package menu contains five options. There's an $1,160 option to get heated and ventilated second-row chairs, a $1,160 Mark Levinson sound system, a $1,050 Technology Package, and an $895 Convenience Package in addition to the Cold Area Package. Among the noteworthy features included in some of these packages are a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 360-degree cameras, parking assist, stop-and-go functionality for adaptive cruise, and forward cross-traffic alert.

The Luxury trim folds in a heated steering wheel, leather-trimmed seats, heated second-row seats and ambient lighting. On top of the same package choices afforded the Premium trim, this one can be dressed up with 22-inch wheels to replace the standard 20-inchers.