2024 Lexus TX three-row SUV starts at $55,050

Lexus published its online configurator for the all-new three-row TX without the fanfare of a press release. So let us follow that lead and waste no time on fluff — MSRPs for the 2024 TX after the $1,350 destination charge are:
- TX 350: $55,050
- TX 350 Premium: $58,450
- TX 350 Luxury: $60,950
- TX 500H F Sport Performance Premium: $69,350
- TX 500H F Sport Performance Luxury: $72,650
Starting from the bottom, the base TX 350 starts at about $10,700 more than the base Toyota Grand Highlander the Lexus shares a platform with. But it's also a couple thousand less than the top Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Platinum. Every 350 trim is powered by a non-hybrid turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic. They come standard with front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive is a $1,600 option — $425 more expensive than getting all-wheel drive on the Grand Highlander. There are five colors available, four for no cost while Cloudburst Gray adds $500 to the price. The interior comes in two gray options (light or black) with black trimming, or all black. The package options number precisely two: A Cold Area Package with a heated, leather-trimmed steering wheel and windshield de-icer, and a Digital Key package that requires a subscription.
The 350 Premium trim upgrades matters with a panoramic glass roof, climate controlled front seats and power-folding third-row seats. The interior treatments add a third color option (brown), and the package menu contains five options. There's an $1,160 option to get heated and ventilated second-row chairs, a $1,160 Mark Levinson sound system, a $1,050 Technology Package, and an $895 Convenience Package in addition to the Cold Area Package. Among the noteworthy features included in some of these packages are a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 360-degree cameras, parking assist, stop-and-go functionality for adaptive cruise, and forward cross-traffic alert.
The Luxury trim folds in a heated steering wheel, leather-trimmed seats, heated second-row seats and ambient lighting. On top of the same package choices afforded the Premium trim, this one can be dressed up with 22-inch wheels to replace the standard 20-inchers.
- 2024_TX_350_Premium_10
The TX 500H F Sport Performance hybrid only comes with all-wheel drive. It's powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter and two electric motors making a combined 366 hp and 406 lb-ft, shifting through a six-speed automatic. The standard AWD system is augmented with Toyota's DRS rear-steer system, which turns the rear wheels to improve stability at speed or maneuverability in tight spots. The system swings through a wider arc than on the former RX L to compensate for the TX's longer wheelbase and overall length. As the F Sport Performance trim, the one is also the only TX with an adaptive suspension.
The Premium makes treats like the second-row captain's chairs and 22-inch wheels standard. The Luxury makes the Mark Levinson audio standard, and both F Sports can be upgraded with a 120-volt/1,500-watt AC power outlet. Check every possible box on the Package and Accessories pages and you'll end up with a TX 500H F Sport Performance Luxury that costs $81,723 before taxes and fees.
The only trim we're waiting on now is the plug-in hybrid TX 550h+, served with a 3.5-liter V6 making a combined 406 hp and shifting through a CVT.
Related Video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue