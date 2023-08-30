Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a fast Alfa, developed fast

Alfa Romeo's 33 Stradale is a gorgeous supercar to simultaneously cap off the internal combustion era of the brand and kick off the electric era. But we did have some questions about it after the reveal, which we brought to Larry Dominique, the senior vice president of Alfa Romeo North America. And he was kind enough to answer a good number of them, revealing some interesting information.

One of the first things we wanted to know about was the decision to make such a pivotal car such a clear tribute to the famed Tipo 33 race car from many decades ago. We certainly weren't complaining, but we could easily have seen Alfa doing something more modern or more original. Dominique said that part of the reason was to help with awareness of Alfa and its history, as awareness in general is something the brand still struggles with. So connecting the car with famous motorsports machines could help people understand more of what Alfa is and was. Of course, the Tipo 33 was also a gorgeous car to start with, and as this is among the last gas-powered Alfas, a tribute makes sense.

The 33 Stradale's specs also looked shockingly similar to that of the Maserati MC20 supercar, and considering the mid-engine layout, we were expecting that under the curvy exterior, the Alfa would basically be that Maserati. Dominique told us that's not quite the case. Parts of the frame are borrowed from the Maserati, but apparently the engine is a version of the twin-turbo V6 from the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio models, not Maserati's Nettuno V6. Apparently some aspects of the active suspension are also taken from the Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA, though neither Dominique nor Alfa's PR representative present had the detailed specifics at the time of the interview.

We also learned a few more details about the electric powertrain. The battery pack comes in around 100-kWh in capacity, and it has an 800-volt architecture to support high-speed charging from 350-kW chargers. Beyond that, though, Dominique didn't have anything else to talk about for the electric 33.

The 33 Stradale will be fast with 60 mph times under 3 seconds, but it's fast in another way. Dominique told us that this project got under way toward the end of summer and beginning of fall just last year. With final development coming over the next several months, that's a quick turnaround to getting a production car.

One thing Dominique wouldn't tell us is how expensive the 33 Stradale is. Basically, each one will be highly customized, and pricing is still a bit in flux, so they didn't have anything to share. And since every one is already sold, it doesn't matter all that much. He also wouldn't share exactly the split between gas and electric versions, but there are orders for both powertrains.

