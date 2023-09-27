2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid joins Nightshade brigade

In May, Toyota announced the Nightshade Edition would return to the Corolla lineup for the 2024 model year after taking a break in 2023. The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will enjoy the same privilege, the automaker announcing the SE trim of the subcompact crossover can be blacked out or dressed in one of Toyota's expanding two-tone combinations. Putting Nightshade on the Corolla Cross Hybrid gets a similar, but not exact, spec as found on the Corolla sedan and hatchback. The grille, rear bumper, side mirror caps and badges are rendered in black, there's a black spoiler hung atop the hatch, and the primary exterior lighting units feature black accents. The big exterior difference is that the Corolla Cross Nightshade rides on 18-inch black sport alloys instead of the 18-inch bronze alloys on Corolla Nightshade sedan and hatch sit on.

The exterior color options for the Cross are Jet Black or the two-tone Barcelona Red with Jet Black roof or Celestite Gray with Jet Black Roof. The Corolla sedan and hatch don't offer two-color options.

Inside, the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade sports black and red fabric held together with red accent stitching, and some extra standard equipment in a frameless Homelink rear-view mirror, carpeted floor mats, and wireless charging pad. The Corolla Cross Hybrid SE without Nighshade and the XSE trims also adopt the wireless charging pad, leaving the base S trim as the odd one out of over-the-air recharging.

The Corolla sedan and hatch are eligible for the Nightshade treatment with the model's non-hybrid and hybrid engines. But Toyota didn't mention the non-hybrid Corolla Cross in the Nightshade news, so some Corolla Cross buyers might end up ... cross about this.

The 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid range arrives at dealers before the year is out, we await pricing. The Nightshade package on the Corolla sedan and hatch adds $1,000 to the price, the Corolla Cross Hybrid might charge a bit more since Toyota usually levies a premium for its special red colors and its two-tone combinations.

