2024 Genesis GV80 gets even more luxurious, and GV80 Coupe joins the lineup

Genesis just unveiled its refreshed GV80 SUV (pictured above) in South Korea, and along with it, the production version of the GV80 Coupe that we first saw as a concept in April of this year. Starting with the traditional version, the GV80 wears a redrawn Crest grille that's narrower and wider, ringed by a new line of chrome trim. Below that, the central intake's been inverted, so instead of forming an elongated "U," it forms an elongated "A" underlined by a shiny faux skid plate. The vents at the corners have been opened up and filled with mesh instead of being mostly covered with a body-colored panel as on the current model. Two new wheel designs come in 20- and 22-inch diameters. Out back, the exhaust tips have disappeared, the undisturbed lower bumper said to "elevate the GV80’s sophistication" — a perception the glossy and matte Storr Green exterior colors might also contribute to.

Inside, the formerly separate digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen have been combined into a single 27-inch OLED display. Ahead of it, a three-spoke steering wheel centered around a tidy, stitched-leather hub replaces the single-bar wheel we have now. To the right, a more unified console design with a waterfall-like trim piece descends from the multimedia buttons and HVAC panel — with knobs for the audio volume and the climate control temperature! — onto a central tunnel boasting a redesigned wireless charging pad. The new pad arrangement leaves the phone more visible than in the current GV80 and makes room for larger cupholders. Second-row passengers can take in the sights on the rear windows or on the rear entertainment screens, each screen a 14.6-inch unit suspended from the front seatbacks. Or they can admire the expanded range of interior color treatments that include the hues Bordeaux Brown, Earth Brown, and Glacier White.