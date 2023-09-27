2024 Genesis GV80 gets even more luxurious, and GV80 Coupe joins the lineup

Genesis just unveiled its refreshed GV80 SUV (pictured above) in South Korea, and along with it, the production version of the GV80 Coupe that we first saw as a concept in April of this year. Starting with the traditional version, the GV80 wears a redrawn Crest grille that's narrower and wider, ringed by a new line of chrome trim. Below that, the central intake's been inverted, so instead of forming an elongated "U," it forms an elongated "A" underlined by a shiny faux skid plate. The vents at the corners have been opened up and filled with mesh instead of being mostly covered with a body-colored panel as on the current model. Two new wheel designs come in 20- and 22-inch diameters. Out back, the exhaust tips have disappeared, the undisturbed lower bumper said to "elevate the GV80’s sophistication" — a perception the glossy and matte Storr Green exterior colors might also contribute to.
Inside, the formerly separate digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen have been combined into a single 27-inch OLED display. Ahead of it, a three-spoke steering wheel centered around a tidy, stitched-leather hub replaces the single-bar wheel we have now. To the right, a more unified console design with a waterfall-like trim piece descends from the multimedia buttons and HVAC panel — with knobs for the audio volume and the climate control temperature! — onto a central tunnel boasting a redesigned wireless charging pad. The new pad arrangement leaves the phone more visible than in the current GV80 and makes room for larger cupholders. Second-row passengers can take in the sights on the rear windows or on the rear entertainment screens, each screen a 14.6-inch unit suspended from the front seatbacks. Or they can admire the expanded range of interior color treatments that include the hues Bordeaux Brown, Earth Brown, and Glacier White.
- 2024_genesis_gv80_coupe_001
Over on the coupe, you'd be hard pressed to tell it from the boxy GV80 from the front. Look closely, though, and you'll see a group of four vents under the crest grille, and the chrome bars in the lower side intakes sit a bit higher up on the coupe than on the traditional SUV. The profile view is unmistakable and doesn't stray far from the concept; the scalloped lower doors and black garnish around the hem that we saw on the New York show car are gone, but the change doesn't rob the coupe of any drama. In back, the channeled hatch spoiler and lower ducktail spoiler live to see production, the full-width light bar does not. The coupe was also introduced with its own wheel designs and the exclusive color Bering Blue.
The GV80 Coupe interior differs by having a slightly different two-tone and stitching patterns on its flat-bottom steering wheel, metal-look pedals, and different available interior colors.
The coupe also gets a racier engine choice. The current turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque carries over, as does the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 375 hp and 391 lb-ft. In the coupe, buyers can opt for the same high-output 3.5-liter offered with the G90 sedan, an electric supercharger turning the wick up to 409 hp and 405 lb-ft. Coupe drivers can make the most of that with an exclusive Sport+ driving mode, adjustable brake pedal feel, and an exhaust enhancement system said to mimic the emanations of a "large-displacement sports coupe's exhaust."
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue