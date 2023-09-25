2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid debuts as the middle-rung PHEV variant

Guess what, there’s another Cayenne variant! This one is the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, and it’ll be available in both the standard SUV shape and the Coupe body style.

The S E-Hybrid joins a growing list of models being introduced for the heavily refreshed Cayenne. It’s the third hybrid, too, slotting in between the standard E-Hybrid and the mega-powerful Turbo E-Hybrid. As you’d expect for an “S” model, output is mildly increased over the base E-Hybrid, leaving you with a system total of 512 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. That’s 49 ponies and 74 pound-feet of twist more than the E-Hybrid, and Porsche says it’s good for a 0-60 mph run of just 4.4 seconds. That’s two-tenths quicker than the base E-Hybrid, and we’ll note that it’s also a hair quicker than the V8-powered gas-only Cayenne S.

Porsche says the extra power comes from a revised 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine under the hood. It also gets Porsche’s adaptive air suspension as standard equipment alongside Sport Chrono, a quad exhaust and 20-inch wheels. Aesthetically, the regular Cayenne S E-Hybrid comes with a silver exterior package, while the Coupe comes with a black exterior package. You also get the Diamar interior package in Silvershade, stainless steel pedals, eight-way power seats, the Matrix LED headlights and blind-spot warning as standard equipment.

Of course, the S E-Hybrid benefits from all the improvements Porsche made to the electric portion of the powertrain for the refresh. That means it has the bigger 25.9 kWh battery pack and 11 kilowatt onboard charger for faster Level 2 charging times – Porsche claims a 0-100% charge will take approximately 2.5 hours.

You’ll pay a touch more for the added performance and equipment of the S over the regular E-Hybrid. It starts at $100,750, but if you want the Coupe body style, the base price ticks up to $105,650. Porsche says the Cayenne S E-Hybrid can be ordered now and will reach dealerships in spring 2024.

Related video: