2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful Cayenne yet

There is some debate around the assertion that the Cayenne saved Porsche, but there’s no denying that it’s a huge success for the brand and, in true Porsche fashion, is one of the most exciting and mechanically impressive SUVs on the market. Porsche has offered a massively powerful Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid for a few years now, but its 671 horsepower pales in comparison to the SUV the automaker just announced. The new 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid (now without the "S") lands in the second quarter of 2024 with 729 horsepower, making it the most powerful Cayenne Porsche has offered to date.

The Turbo E-Hybrid is part of the third-generation Cayenne range, which launched earlier this year. It’s powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and a 174-horse electric motor that combine for 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. Though it’s up more than 50 horsepower over the previous Turbo S E-Hybrid, the Turbo E-Hybrid only outruns it from 0-60 mph by 0.1 seconds, with a time of 3.5 seconds. Even so, that’s amazingly quick for a family hauler, and the SUV can go on to a top speed of 183 mph.

Porsche increased the Cayenne’s battery capacity for the new model, bringing it to 25.9 kWh, a big improvement over the 17.9-kWh pack in the current E-Hybrids, and it got a new 11 kW onboard charger that cuts charge times to 2.5 hours using a 240-volt home charger. Electric range wasn't given, but based on the capacity increase, we would bet that it will reach around 20 miles of range now, instead of the current E-Hybrid model's 15 miles. Adaptive air suspension comes standard, which offers the ability to adjust compression and rebound settings for improved ride quality and sharper handling. Porsche said the setup also puts more daylight between the Cayenne’s Comfort and Sport Plus settings and noted that it’s designed to minimize the dive and squat motions that vehicles experience in heavy acceleration and braking.

The Turbo E-Hybrid gets a unique front fascia and larger air intakes. Quad exhausts and red brake calipers complete the look, while standard features from the 2024 Cayenne line make an appearance, including matrix LED headlights and upgraded interior tech features.

Though it’s slightly quicker and notably more potent than the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, the upcoming Turbo E-Hybrid has a considerably lower starting price of $148,550. Porsche will also offer a coupe body style with a starting MSRP of $153,050.

Related Video: