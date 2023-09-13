The 2024 Ford F-150 was only just revealed last night in Detroit's Hart Plaza, but the configurator is already up and running, which means we already know how much the truck in all its various trims will cost.

As expected, the base price with the new truck is going up. An option-less F-150 XL with a Regular cab will run you $38,565, including the $1,995 destination charge. That’s $2,075 more than the 2023 model truck, but do note that you’ll be getting a whole lot more equipment for that price. Ford made its 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 the new standard engine, added LED headlights as standard equipment, added a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and made the 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system standard. So yes, you’re paying more, but Ford is definitely sweetening the pot for that extra cash.

The list of trims you can buy is a long one, including XL, STX, XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Raptor. The previously available Limited trim is no longer; its features are now added to Platinum in a new trim Ford is calling Platinum Plus.

Starting prices for all of the trims and vital variants are listed below.

XL: $38,565

STX: $45,890

XLT: $49,615

Tremor: $65,945

Lariat: $66,990

King Ranch: $75,725

Platinum: $73,425

Platinum Plus: $84,495

Raptor: $79,975

Raptor R: $111,550

Individual options are fewer and further between for this refreshed F-150, as Ford is prioritizing larger packages over individual options. This makes the trucks easier to build, but it does mean you might need to select certain packages that include more equipment than you necessarily want if you want the truck built a specific way. That said, powertrains are still relatively open season for choice. If you want the PowerBoost or the gas-only 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, it’s just a $290 option over the 5.0-liter V8. That said, you need to opt for the Lariat trim or above to even have the option of choosing the PowerBoost.

As for some of the tech-related options, the new head-up display is part of a Lariat High package that costs $3,055. Three years of Blue Cruise will cost $2,100, and you’ll still be on the hook for further payments via subscription once that runs out. And the Pro-Access Tailgate appears to be part of a Bed Utility Package that includes a few other items, totaling a cost of $1,350.

If you want to build out a 2024 F-150 of your choosing, make sure you head on over to the build and price tool on Ford’s website. Any trim or variant is available for building, so you can have fun with the cheapest of two-door work trucks or the wildest Raptor R money can imagine.

Related video: