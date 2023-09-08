Munich Motor Show recap | Autoblog Podcast #797

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. Joel just returned from attending the Munich Motor Show, and our editors do a roundup of the news from the event, including an eventual baby G-Wagen, Cupra DarkRebel, VW ID. GTI, BMW Vision Neue Klasse, Mercedes CLA concept and some new electric Minis. They also discuss the general vibe of the show. Joel has also been driving the refreshed VW ID.4 and the new ID.7. Finally, Greg interviews Rod Alberts, the executive director of teh Detroit Auto Show with a preview for next week.

Autoblog Podcast #797

