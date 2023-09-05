Audi Q8 gets updated design and more personalization options

Audi has given the Q8, its flagship SUV, a round of visual updates inside and out. While the model's overall proportions remain unchanged, many of the finer design details evolve while the cabin gets additional technology and the list of standard and optional features gets longer.

Only detailed for the European market as of writing, the updated Q8 stands out from the model that went on sale for 2019 with a new-look front end. Designers added reshaped LED accents in the headlights, added octagonal inserts in the grille, and integrated bigger air intakes into the bottom part of the bumper. Walk around to the back and you'll spot redesigned OLED lights and rectangular exhaust tips.

Five new wheel designs ranging from 21 to 23 inches and three new paint colors called Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chili Red join the list of configuration options. Option packages such as the Black Optics add contrasting details, like black exterior trim and emblems.

The interior receives similar updates: the dashboard's basic layout hasn't significantly changed but Audi tweaked several small details. Three new types of trim are available, for example, and Audi expanded the list of apps compatible with the infotainment system to include Spotify and Amazon Music. The brand pledged to continue adding apps to the infotainment system by making regular software updates to the Q8.

Across the pond, buyers can order the Q8 with one of three engines. Entry-level models ship with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 rated at 231 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. There's also a more powerful version of this engine that delivers 286 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, and a gasoline-burning 3.0-liter V6 tuned to develop 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. All three engines spin the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi's time-tested Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Next up is the SQ8, which benefits from a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged to 507 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. Audi hasn't detailed the updated RS Q8 yet.

On sale now across Europe, the updated Audi Q8 carries a base price of €86,700 (around $93,000 at the current conversion rate). We've reached out to Audi to find out if the changes will carry over to the American-market model, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

