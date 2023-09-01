Snag a cool deal on a fridge this Labor Day at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As summer gives way to autumn, Labor Day ushers in a time of change. While the warmth fades, Walmart's Labor Day event presents an array of refrigeration options for every need. From spacious kitchen units to compact mini fridges and even portable vehicle units, Walmart covers it all.

$198 at Walmart

Key Features:

7.5 cu. ft. capacity for ample food storage

Spill-proof glass shelves and transparent crisper for easy organization and cleanup

Sleek stainless look design adds elegance to any space

Reversible door hinge allows flexible placement options

The Frigidaire 7.5 Cu. ft. Refrigerator from the Platinum Series, now available at $198 instead of the original $499, is a fantastic deal offering both practicality and style. With a spacious 7.5 cu. ft. capacity, it combines convenience with elegance to enhance your kitchen, basement or garage space. The spill-proof glass shelves and transparent crisper make organization and cleanup a breeze, while the adjustable shelves provide versatile storage options. The sleek stainless look adds a touch of sophistication, and the reversible door allows for flexible placement. This refrigerator presents an opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with a reliable and stylish cooling solution at an incredible price.

$157 at Walmart

Key Features:

With 3.2 cubic feet of space, this mini fridge offers ample room to store beverages, snacks, and fresh produce.

The separate freezer allows convenient storage of frozen goods alongside refrigerated items.

The modern stainless steel exterior enhances durability, easy cleaning, and adds a touch of elegance to your space.

Adjustable glass shelves, door bins, and a crisper drawer provide flexible storage options to fit your needs.

The Arctic King 3.2 Cu. ft. Two-Door Mini Fridge with Freezer in stainless steel is a remarkable deal at $157, originally priced at $193. This compact and versatile refrigerator offers a sleek design and essential features, making it an ideal solution for dorm rooms, offices, apartments, and other spaces where space-saving cooling is necessary. Measuring 18.5" by 19.4" by 33.3", this mini fridge provides ample storage space for your favorite beverages, snacks, and fresh produce. The separate freezer compartment ensures you can conveniently store frozen items like ice cream and frozen meals alongside your refrigerated goods. The stainless steel exterior not only adds a touch of modern elegance to your space but also guarantees durability and easy cleaning. The reversible door design enhances flexibility, allowing you to adapt the fridge's setup to your specific needs.

Inside, the fridge is thoughtfully designed with adjustable glass shelves, door bins, and a crisper drawer. These features offer customizable storage options, ensuring efficient organization and easy access to your items. With an energy-efficient E-star rating, this mini fridge is both environmentally friendly and budget-conscious, helping you conserve energy and reduce electricity costs.

$1,088 at Walmart

Key Features:

With a spacious 20.3 cu. ft. capacity, this refrigerator provides plenty of room to store your groceries and keep them organized.

The gallon door bins free up shelf space by allowing you to store larger containers in the door, optimizing storage options.

The frost-free cooling system, along with the inverter compressor, ensures consistent temperatures throughout the fridge, preserving the freshness of your food.

This refrigerator's Energy Star-rated design runs efficiently, helping you save money on utility costs while being environmentally friendly.

The Hamilton Beach 20.3 Cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Platinum Silver, now offered at $1,088 instead of the original $1,999, is an exceptional deal that seamlessly combines both style and functionality. This refrigerator offers ample storage capacity and efficient food organization with its full-width drawers and spacious door bins. Its clean lines and modern design make it a seamless addition to any kitchen. Hamilton Beach ensures that this refrigerator excels in capacity, food preservation, and consumer convenience.

Featuring an ultra-large 20.3 cu. ft. capacity, this refrigerator allows you to store more food and keep everything organized. The modern VCM platinum silver finish adds a touch of elegance to your space. The gallon door bins create more shelf space by storing large containers in the door, optimizing the interior layout.

The 36" width French doors with integrated/vertical handles provide easy access to the refrigerator's contents. The frost-free cooling system and inverter compressor guarantee consistent temperatures throughout, maintaining the freshness of your food. Interior LED lighting illuminates the contents, making it effortless to view and retrieve items. The spill-proof glass shelves and ample balconies in both the fridge and freezer ensure easy organization and quick cleanup.

Additional features such as the open door alarm, ice tray, and intense cooling function enhance convenience. The holiday mode allows for energy-saving when the refrigerator is not in use, while adjustable feet and wheels offer flexibility in placement. With an Energy Star-rated design, this refrigerator runs efficiently, helping you save money on utility costs.

$159 at Walmart

Key Features:

With a spacious 7.0 cu. ft. capacity, this chest freezer provides plenty of room to store your family's favorite frozen foods and treats.

Easily adjust the temperature using the exterior controls, preventing the release of cold air when opening the lid.

The power-on indicator light offers a quick visual confirmation that the freezer is operating and keeping your frozen items safely preserved.

The manual defrost feature maintains a consistent freezing temperature, enhancing the freshness of your frozen foods over time.

The Frigidaire 7.0 Cu. ft. Chest Freezer, priced at $159 down from $228, offers an excellent deal with its quality, performance, and practical features. This spacious freezer provides ample room for storing your family's favorite frozen foods and treats, making it a perfect addition to your home. The removable basket ensures that smaller items are always within easy reach, eliminating the need to dig around the bottom. With external temperature controls, adjusting the cooling temperature is convenient and prevents the release of cold air when you open the lid. The power-on indicator light provides peace of mind by indicating that your freezer is operating safely and keeping your frozen favorites preserved. The manual defrost feature maintains a consistent freezing temperature, helping to keep your frozen foods fresher for longer. The Frigidaire 7.0 Cu. ft. Chest Freezer offers a combination of functionality and convenience, and its removable basket allows for organized storage of small items or the option to store larger items when needed. The defrost water drain adds to the convenience, making it easy to remove water during defrosting. With its white color and dependable performance, this freezer offers great value for your investment, especially at the reduced price of $159. It's a practical solution for anyone looking to expand their frozen food storage capacity while maintaining food quality and accessibility. VEVORbrand 55L Portable Car Refrigerator - $259.99 (18% off) $259.99 at Walmart Key Features: With a spacious 55L/58 Quart capacity, it can hold up to 60 cans of 330 ml/11.1 fl oz cola, 36 bottles of 550 ml/18.6 fl oz drinks, and 18 bottles of 750 ml/25.3 fl oz red wines.

Offers versatility with a small zone for cold storage and a large zone that can be set as either a cold storage zone or a freezing zone.

Allows temperature control via the electronic panel and through the ''Car Fridge Freezer'' app for both Android and iOS devices.

Equipped with a 3-stage battery and voltage protection system to prevent battery drainage while driving, even on uneven roads.

Features a powerful compressor that cools quickly and efficiently while consuming low power, making it suitable for home and travel use. The VEVORbrand 55L Portable Car Refrigerator offers a versatile and practical solution for both indoor and outdoor refrigeration needs. With a generous 55L/58 Quart capacity, this portable refrigerator is designed to store a variety of items, from drinks and snacks to skincare products and breast milk. Its modern black and gray design adds a touch of elegance to any setting, while the compact size makes it suitable for travel, picnics, camping, and more.

Featuring both manual and App control options, this refrigerator allows you to set and monitor temperatures ranging from -20C to 10C (-4F to 50F) through its electronic temperature control panel and the accompanying ''Car Fridge Freezer'' app. Its dual-zone design offers flexible storage configurations, with a powerful compressor ensuring fast cooling and energy efficiency.

Safety and convenience are paramount with features like the 3-stage battery and voltage protection system, anti-shaking design, and battery protection against running out while driving. The durable exterior, high-density foam insulation, and built-in LED light contribute to its longevity and ease of use. The inclusion of AC and car charger adapters enhances its versatility for use in various settings.