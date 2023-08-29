Volkswagen teases Rabbit in mysterious video

Volkswagen has posted a mysterious video to social media showing a rabbit — the animal, not the car. It's fluffy and white and has two long ears. Could this be a sign that the Rabbit name — which VW used to sell the Golf in North America — will return?

The post was accompanied by the caption, "The internet is full of [3 cat emoji]. Everyone likes cats. We like them, too. But today, we want to honor the rabbit – for good reason. Stay tuned! #welovetherabbit #OneFuture #Volkswagen #VW"

The internet is full of 🐈 🐈 🐈. Everyone likes cats. We like them, too. But today, we want to honor the rabbit – for good reason. Stay tuned!#welovetherabbit #OneFuture #Volkswagen #VW pic.twitter.com/fZznfrlvha — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) August 27, 2023

When Volkswagen introduced the Mk1 Golf in the U.S. in 1975, it rebadged its entry-level hatchback the Rabbit. At the time Volkswagen had a habit of naming its models after famous winds — Passat, Scirocco, and Golf, the German word for the Gulf Winds. In English, however, Golf conjured images of stuffy country clubs that didn't befit a small economy hatchback. Rabbit, a quick and nimble lagomorph, was much more apt.

When the Mk2 Golf debuted in 1985, VW applied the Golf name to U.S.-market cars as well. The name stuck around until the Mk5 debuted in North America in 2006. VW went back to Rabbit, but instead of the word "Rabbit" the badges depicted the floppy-eared animal at full hop. VW released this statement at the time: "The reintroduction of the Rabbit represents Volkswagen’s commitment to this market and is a nod to the passionate North American enthusiasts who have an emotional connection with the Rabbit name."

The name soon bounced back to Golf and stayed that way until a Golf Rabbit Edition briefly appeared in 2019.

In case you were wondering what the D-7 in the corner of the post means, it appears to be a countdown. Subsequent social media posts by Volkswagen depicting a tool-filled garage and a jar of honey have D-6 and D-5 on them, respectively. The likely endgame is some kind of reveal at the Munich Motor Show on September 4.

Since VW already sells mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Golf elsewhere in the world, perhaps this presages an all-electric Golf. On the other hand, it would be odd to call it a Rabbit as it wasn't named that in VW's native Germany. Or maybe this rabbit is just a red herring. Time will tell.