Porsche’s range of 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid models (the PHEVs) are getting higher capacity battery packs next year. All the E-Hybrid variants in 2020 made do with a 14.1 kWh pack, but the 2021 models will have a 17.9 kWh battery pack. The increase comes thanks to optimized cells that leads to greater energy density. It's the same battery pack improvement that we saw with the updated 2021 Panamera E-Hybrid range.

Cayennes with this new pack for 2021 include the E-Hybrid, E-Hybrid Coupe, Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe. It’s an approximately 27% increase in size, so we expect a similar increase in range for these models. The non-Turbo cars were rated by the EPA for 14 miles of all electric driving. With this increase, you’ll likely be looking at 17-18 miles of range. The more powerful and heavier Turbo S E-Hybrid was rated for 12 miles, so expect it to be about 15 miles for 2021. These baby step increases in range are not game changers, but they are welcome improvements to otherwise low-electric-range plug-in hybrids.

Porsche has also changed how the combustion engine charges the battery. Instead of aiming to charge to 100%, the car will now target 80% while driving. Porsche says it’s doing this because the battery charges especially slowly and inefficiently from 80%-100%. It also ensures that full energy recuperation power is available at all times — it can’t recuperate energy if the battery is already at 100%. Ultimately, it will lead to greater overall drive efficiency. As for sportiness, Porsche says the car can charge the battery at a higher, more consistent rate in Sport and Sport Plus modes now. This way you’ll always have sufficient electric boost for the best acceleration possible.

The updated 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid models are available to order now, and Porsche expects them to arrive in dealerships come spring 2021.

