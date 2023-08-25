Fisker Ocean gets a rugged Force E Off-Road package

Against all odds, Henrik Fisker’s newest venture has begun delivering EVs to customers, and the early reviews are mostly positive. The Fisker Ocean offers reasonable range and decent performance, and the automaker recently announced a new Force E Off-Road package for the SUV. The package will be available starting early in 2024.

Fisker said the package can be added at purchase or later, and it’s available for the Ocean One and Extreme variants. There are no hardware changes, but the package brings an over-the-air software update and revised dampers to boost powertrain performance and traction on the trail. We don’t know exactly what the software update will bring, but it will likely impact the Ocean’s traction control settings, which for the standard model “performs more like a sports car than an SUV.” That said, the Ocean’s torque vectoring and all-wheel drive should give it enough capability to make the package feel worth it.

Fisker promised that the upgrades would “bring zero-emissions to the off-roading world, so that people who love the outdoors can experience it in a more sustainable way and without the negatives associated with the internal combustion vehicles that have dominated the segment for decades.” With 20-inch wheels and beefy 33-inch tires, the Ocean gets a boost in ground clearance for better approach, departure, and breakover angles. Fisker equips skid plates underneath to protect sensitive components, and an optional roof basket can be purchased separately.

In its most powerful configuration, the Ocean offers a range of up to 360 miles and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.7 seconds. Those are impressive specs, and the Ocean’s unique styling helps it stand out, but it’s important to note that this won’t be a hardcore off-road upgrade that turns the Ocean into a Hummer EV. Much like the Toyota RAV4 Adventure and other “soft-roaders,” the package will likely bring just enough trail-ready capability for light overlanding and trail driving.