2023 Fisker Ocean rated to go 440 miles on a charge in Europe

Henrik Fisker told analysts during a recent earnings call that Fisker Inc could end up in the black as soon as this year, the first year of deliveries for the EV automaker's first vehicle. There's more good news out of Europe: The 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme scored a WLTP range of 440 miles on a charge, which is 50 miles more than early estimates. The range figure only applies to the top-tier Extreme trim on one of the 22-inch wheel options, the FM29 platform carrying the Hyper Range battery powering two motors providing 550 horsepower and all-wheel drive. Fisker hasn't released battery capacity specs yet, but he did tell Autocar the Hyper Range pack is "much bigger" than 80 kWh.

The achievement puts the Ocean ahead of the claimed ranges of every other mass-market EV we know of that's currently on sale in Europe. The BMW iX xDrive50 tops out at 393 miles on the WLTP scheme. The Ford Mustang Mach-E can go 372 miles, the Mercedes EQS SUV 365 miles, the Tesla Model Y 351 miles.

Below the Extreme, the 550-hp, all-wheel drive Ultra trim also gets the Hyper Range battery. All of Fisker's packs come from CATL, but the Extreme and Ultra use nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cell chemistry. The entry-level Sport trim comes in front-wheel drive, a single motor turning the lead axle with 275 horsepower. Its battery is called the Touring pack, employing less expensive lithium-ion phosphate cell chemistry. The automaker hasn't released WLTP ratings for these two trims. The Ultra shouldn't be too far behind the Extreme, perhaps a dozen or 20 miles. The previous estimate for the Sport was around 275 miles on a charge. Charging specifics are also being worked out, but a 250-kW is thought to be the target.

The company still expects European homologation to finish in April, deliveries starting not long after. The first 5,000 off the line will be the Ocean One Launch Edition, loaded with the features Fisker's touted as differentiators like California Mode for one-touch open-air driving, SolarSky panoramic roof, a 17.1-inch infotainment screen that rotates between portrait and landscape mode, and Limo Mode that gives second-row occupants control over their HVAC output and media volume.