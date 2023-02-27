Fisker will begin delivering its EV flagship SUV this year — see the $37,500 Ocean

The 2023 Fisker Ocean. Fisker

Fisker reiterated plans on Monday to begin shipping its flagship electric vehicle in 2023.

The Ocean SUV will start at $37,499 and offer up to 350 miles in more expensive trims, Fisker says.

Unique features include a solar roof and a touchscreen that rotates 90 degrees.

Electric-vehicle startup Fisker on Monday reiterated plans to begin delivering its first model this spring. Meet the Ocean SUV.

Fisker first brought an early version of the Ocean to the Consumer Electronics Show in 2020, so we've known basically what the SUV would look like for a while now. At the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2021, Fisker showed off the final vehicle that it intends to build and sell.

The base Ocean Sport will start at $37,499 — clearly priced to dip below $30,000 if buyers apply a full $7,500 federal tax credit for electric-car purchases. It'll be front-wheel drive and deliver a respectable 250 miles of range, according to Fisker.

The next model up, the Ocean Ultra, will cost $49,999 and get a bigger battery that promises to boost its range to 340 miles. It'll produce up to 540 horsepower and hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

The top-tier Ocean Extreme, priced at $68,999, will travel 350 miles on a charge and generate a bit more power than the Ultra, Fisker says. Both top models come with all-wheel drive.

The Ocean promises a bunch of interesting features — some optional and some standard. Fisker will need to bring something to the table besides an attractive starting price if it wants to compete with EVs from established companies like Volkswagen, Tesla, Ford, and GM.

The Ocean's top trim has a solar roof that Fisker says can provide enough power for 2,000 miles of driving per year under ideal conditions. A "Hollywood Mode" rotates the Ocean's giant, 17.1-inch touchscreen from landscape to portrait orientation. The Ocean will also be able to power an owner's home during an emergency and charge other EVs.

56 Oceans have been built so far, Fisker said. The first model to go on sale will be the Ocean One, a limited-edition version that costs $68,999.