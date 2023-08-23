Pebble Beach

2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Mega Gallery: Take a virtual walk through the paddock

One of the best events of Monterey Car Week

Aug 23rd 2023 at 1:35PM
MONTEREY, Calif. — Pebble Beach might be the traditional crown jewel of Monterey Car Week, but my favorite event is the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. It takes place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca all through the weekend, not just a single day, and all through the day there are classic cars tearing around the car. So in one place, you can see decades and millions of dollars worth of cars not just sitting in place, but doing what they were meant to do.

The sights, sounds and smells are just superb. And if you make it there, there are plenty of great places to take it all in, whether you're sitting in the shade watching cars come down the Corkscrew, or walking through the paddocks. There's also the added benefit that the atmosphere of the Reunion is more about having fun with cars, rather than being a high-society thing-to-do. And for all those reasons, it's the event of Car Week I recommend checking out if you can only go to one. Of course, because it happens all weekend, it's easy to work it in with the other events around the peninsula.

We can't convey the smells, but we can show you the sights of the Reunion here. I walked down every row in the paddock taking photos of just about every car on display. They range from Pre-War open-wheel cars to GT and Le Mans cars from about 20 years ago. Chevrolet also had a special display of Corvette race cars and concepts to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the sports car. The result is the biggest gallery of the weekend with more than 200 cars. Because of the number of classes and vehicles, we've dropped them all in the above gallery for simplicity. So find a comfy spot, and just take a leisurely click-through of the classic machinery of the Reunion.

