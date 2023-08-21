The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is one of the premier automotive events in the world. Part of it is certainly the exclusivity of the event and the opportunity it presents to hob-nob with fellow 1 percenters, but for those most interesting in cars, "Pebble" is a nearly unmatched opportunity to glimpse some of the rarest rare cars in the world preserved or restored literally as best as possible. To prove that rarity and bestestness, they even give out awards like the Westminster Dog Show, but with cars. Between that and the fashion, it can be quite silly.

But the cars are incredible. Stick to the cars and it's terrific. This year, we dispatched News Editor Joel Stocksdale at the last minute to Pebble Beach from Detroit because our West Coast editor, a certain James Riswick, decided to test positive for Covid on Wednesday and couldn't go. What a schmo. Any way, Joel took a bajillion pictures that somehow managed to upload from 32,000 feet on a Delta Airbus A330. Here is a token collection of them, which represent the lion share of the cars present at Pebble. We've broken them down into Pre-War and Post-War because they all stop looking so much alike in the latter. And that's World War II, by the way. Just in case you thought it was the War of Spanish Succession or something. All were produced after that.

Alrighty, let's get to the fancy cars parked on a golf course. If you blow up the pics to full size, you'll be able to see what each of them is by reading the little plaque attached or adjacent to each car. Which would you take home?

Post-War Cars