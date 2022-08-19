2023 Land Rover Range Rover Carmel Edition revealed, costs $346,475

Land Rover is at Monterey Car Week, and it just revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. In case you’re unfamiliar with the Monterey Peninsula, Carmel, Calif., is but one of the super-wealthy towns found in the area, and this Range Rover is named after it. Think of it like a Texas edition of a pickup, but for the uber-wealthy.

And we do mean uber-wealthy — the SV Carmel Edition is priced at $346,475. Only 17 examples will be made, and Land Rover made its availability known to a select group of Land Rover owners prior to this public reveal. The Carmel Edition will only be available to those in the U.S. and is largely a preset spec that uses the Long Wheelbase version of the Range Rover with the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8.

Every Carmel Edition will be done up in the exclusive Satin Bronze paint you see in the photos here. Unique 23-inch wheels finished in dark gray gloss and featuring bronze inserts are the only wheels you can have, too.

On the inside, the Carmel Edition will have Liberty Blue front seats and Caraway-colored (tan) rear seats with exclusive Carmel Edition embroidery as contrast. The four-seat “SV Signature Suite” configuration is standard. This means you get the massive front-to-rear center console and all sorts of luxury. Fanciful trim on the Carmel Edition features Gloss White ceramic controls, Satin White ceramic finishers and a bunch of embossed mosaics. SV-etched Dartington Crystal glassware is provided along with the integrated refrigerator and electrically deployable cupholders. It may just feel more like an art gallery inside than a car.

The sill plates denote this model as the Carmel Edition, and they also display its exclusivity with a “1 of 17” designation. Every owner will be custom-fitted for a set of Titleist golf clubs that come with the vehicle. And lastly, Land Rover notes that a portion of the $346,475 selling price will be donated to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

