Kia EV6 limited edition celebrates its Utility Vehicle of the Year award

The electric Kia EV6 was recently named Utility Vehicle of the Year, and the South Korean brand is leveraging the distinction to launch a limited-edition model. The aptly named EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition features a specific color combination.

Unveiled at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, a classic car-focused event held during Monterey Car Week, the commemorative model is finished in an edition-specific color called Deep Forest Green. It also receives a Desert Beige interior, and Kia notes that it chose this color combination as a tribute to "classic performance vehicle styling combinations." The interior further stands out with a North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year (NACTOY) medallion and a logo that represents the EV6's segment-defying silhouette next to the gear selector.

Beyond the color combination, Kia mixed and matched elements from the existing Wind and GT-Line trim levels to create the limited-edition EV6. It added the blacked-out exterior trim that comes standard on the Wind model as well as the GT-Line's 20-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, augmented-reality head-up display, and surround-view monitor. Heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel come standard as well.

There are no powertrain changes to report. Power for the limited-edition EV6 comes from a pair of electric motors that draw electricity from a 77.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack to zap the four wheels with 320 horsepower. Driving range checks in at up to 252 miles.

Kia will build 1,000 units of the 2023 EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition. Pricing hasn't been announced yet.