This EGO Power+ leaf blower is $100 off at Amazon right now

Even though it is in the mid-90s outside as I’m writing this, fall is just around the corner, which means now is a good time to make sure you have all of the lawn tools you’ll need once the leaves start falling, like this EGO cordless leaf blower, which is currently $100 off at Amazon.

$199.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Impressive Airflow: Offers a powerful 580 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of airflow capacity, ensuring efficient and thorough debris clearing.

Turbo Boost: Equipped with a Turbo button that provides a maximum power output of 580 CFM for tackling stubborn debris and challenging tasks.

Variable-Speed Control: Allows you to adjust the power output, ranging from 225 to 580 CFM, enabling precise control for different cleaning situations.

Advanced Turbine Fan Engineering: Generates a speedy wind of 168 miles per hour (MPH), making it capable of handling a wide range of debris and leaves.

Universal Battery Compatibility: Compatible with EGO's 56V ARC Lithium batteries, offering the convenience of using a single battery across various EGO POWER+ tools.

Quiet and Eco-Friendly Operation: Four times quieter than gas blowers, providing a quieter operation and eliminating emissions and fumes, contributing to a cleaner environment.

Powered by a 56-volt ARC Lithium-ion battery, this EGO Power+ leaf blower offers a remarkable 580 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of airflow capacity. Its Turbo button empowers you to access maximum power for tackling challenging tasks, delivering exceptional performance that can effortlessly clear debris and leaves from your yard. Additionally, the variable-speed control allows you to fine-tune the power output, ranging from 225 to 580 CFM, ensuring you have the right level of power for every situation.

One of the standout features of this leaf blower is its noise reduction and environmental benefits. As it's four times quieter than gas blowers, it offers a quieter and more neighbor-friendly operation. Furthermore, the absence of gas-powered engines means no fumes, fuss, or emissions, making it an eco-friendly choice that supports a clean environment.

The EGO Power+ LB5804 doesn't compromise on power, delivering an impressive wind speed of 168 miles per hour through its advanced turbine fan engineering. This enables you to easily tackle even stubborn debris. The blower comes equipped with both a flat and tapered nozzle attachment for versatile use and its high-efficiency brushless motor enhances performance while extending the tool's lifespan.

What truly sets this leaf blower apart is its compatibility with EGO's 56V ARC Lithium batteries, which are universally interchangeable among all EGO POWER+ tools. This means you can enjoy the convenience of using a single battery across a range of tools, enhancing efficiency and minimizing the need for multiple batteries.