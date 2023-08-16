Mercedes-AMG SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur Edition is a sunset on wheels

Inspired by the sunsets of the Pacific Coast, the Mercedes-AMG SL63 Big Sur Edition showcases what the brand's Manufaktur division is capable of. It features several edition-specific details inside and out, and it will only be available in limited numbers on the American market.

AMG started the project by selecting a head-turning color called Manufaktur Orange Flame Metallic. It paints the roadster on a dedicated line within its Bremen, Germany, factory, and it notes that the bumpers are hand-painted to ensure a quality finish. The roadster also gets the AMG Exterior Chrome Package, black brake calipers, a black soft top, and black 21-inch wheels, and it wears an AMG emblem on its front end. This is the first time AMG's emblem has appeared on the SL's nose; the standard SL63 receives the familiar Mercedes-Benz logo.

Step inside (or, if the top is down, look inside) and you'll find hand-stitched Mystic Red and black leather upholstery with orange contrast stitching, body-colored trim on the center console, and the "Manufaktur" logo on the storage compartment's lid. Beyond these design cues, the Big Sur Edition offers a front-axle lift system, a Burmester High-End 3D surround sound system, and the Driver Assistance Package.

There's nothing orange or sunset-inspired in the engine bay. Power for the Big Sur Edition comes from the same twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine that powers the regular-production SL63. Built by hand, it develops 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, and it spins the four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission (all-wheel-drive is standard on the latest SL). AMG quotes a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph, so you should be able to catch a glimpse of the sunset even if you leave the office later than expected.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Big Sur Edition will make its public debut tomorrow (Aug. 17) at the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge in Pebble Beach. It's a limited-edition model, but availability hasn't been announced yet. We've asked, and we'll update this story if we learn more.