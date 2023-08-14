Aston Martin DB12 Volante drops the top, keeps the performance

The 2024 Aston Martin DB12 coupe was only just revealed and launched earlier this year, and the sports car maker is wasting no time getting its convertible companion out the door. Not only that, but it promises to be darn near as fast as the hardtop version.

The powertrain is unchanged. It has the same Aston Martin-tuned version of the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 671 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It also features the same eight-speed automatic transmission and electronically controlled rear differential. The chassis has seen some detail reinforcements compared to the coupe, and of course it has the power folding top mechanism, so while an actual curb weight isn't given, it's likely a bit heavier than the coupe. Still, Aston Martin says the DB12 Volante will get to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph. That's the same top speed as the coupe, and only a tenth of a second slower to 60.

Of course the biggest difference in the Volante is the folding top. It's a cloth example, and it's made up of eight layers to help maintain interior refinement with it up. It will drop in 14 seconds and raise back up in 16 seconds. It's even possible to operate it remotely, as long as you're within 6.5 feet of the car; handy if you're in a hurry to take off with the top down, or if you forgot to put it up. And being a cloth roof, that opens up options for different contrasting colors. The top can be had in red, blue, black or a combination of black and silver.

Aston also added a unique interior feature to the Volante. Since the front seats are more visible with the roof down, Aston added trim on the seat backs to match the door panels. It can be wood or carbon fiber, depending on the other trim in the vehicle.

Beyond the top and chassis changes, the DB12 Volante really is the same as the coupe, from the powertrain to the massively upgraded interior. So no matter how you like your Aston Martin sports car, you won't be missing out on anything. And you'll be able to have either car very soon. The Volante goes into production in the third quarter of this year, with deliveries coming by the end of the year. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but expect the convertible to be a bit more than the coupe.

