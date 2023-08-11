BMW offers M Performance packages for the overhauled 5 Series

A new BMW 5 Series is on the way later this year, bringing an electric model to the long-running sedan line. The automaker recently announced that it would release a line of M Performance parts for the car that will be available for both gas and electric models.

The 2024 5 Series and electric i5 sedan are coming in October and will be offered with two M performance packages: Sports Package and Sports Package Pro. The options groups bring carbon fiber bodywork, including a front lip, decklid spoiler, and a three-piece rear diffuser. Carbon side skirts are also part of the deal, and cars equipped with one of the packages get black accent stripes with M Performance lettering.

BMW offers lightweight alloy wheels in 19- and 21-inch sizes. The largest wheels are available in black or grey, and an available M Performance brake system brings red calipers, six-piston units up front, and single pistons in the back. BMW said their vented design helps reduce fade and more effectively manage brake temperatures during hard driving.

Interior accents include carbon door sill plates and M Performance velour floor mats with synthetic leather trim. In case there aren’t enough “M” badges everywhere on the car and its interior for you, the key comes with an M Performance case made with Nappa leather and a carbon fiber-effect material.

The new 5 Series will be available with a mild-hybrid gas powertrain, an electric powertrain, and eventually a plug-in hybrid. European markets will get an available diesel as well. Two electric variants will be offered, including the base i5 eDrive 40, which gets 340 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The performance-oriented i5 M60 xDrive delivers an impressive 601 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque for a 0-60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds.

BMW hasn’t shared details on the North American M-tuned gas 5 Series models yet, but it’s reasonable to expect at least an M5 and perhaps an “M-ish” model like the M550i in the near future.