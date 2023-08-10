Although the Bugatti Chiron is sold out, the French brand still has several examples left to build before it can close this chapter of its history. It unveiled a Chiron Super Sport that took two years to create and that stands out as one of the most difficult projects it has ever taken on.

Called the Chiron Super Sport Golden Era, the big coupe was designed jointly by Bugatti and the anonymous collector who commissioned it — the buyer played a significant role in shaping this one-off. The customer wanted to celebrate the brand's history, so the design team that was led by Achim Anscheidt until he retired in July 2023 came up with a one-of-a-kind livery that consists of 45 sketches of cars, planes, symbols, and even buildings from Bugatti's past. There's a catch: every one of these sketches needed to be drawn on the car by hand.

"The implementation may sound quite straight-forward, but achieving a perfect finish, and one that would last the test of time, took more patience and craftsmanship than you could ever imagine," Anscheidt explained.

Designers assigned each side of the car its own facet of Bugatti's history. The passenger's side highlights early cars, like the Type 41 Royale and the Type 57 SC Atlantic. The driver's side focuses on newer models, including the EB110, the Veyron, and the one-off La Voiture Noire.

With the layout finalized, Bugatti turned its attention to the color. Designers painted the front end in Nocturne Black, and this color fades into a shade of gold called Doré (which means "golden" in French). Then came the hard part: putting it all together. "It was very clear to us from the beginning that we can only achieve an authentic finish for these sketches – and at Bugatti authenticity is paramount – if we actually used the pencils that we use for sketching on paper – anything else would result in something looking fake or low in quality," Anscheidt said.

All told, the drawing process took over 400 hours of work. The interior received a similar (but not quite as labor-intensive) treatment. The outline of three Bugatti models is painted directly onto each door panel, "Golden Era" is stitched onto each headrest, and a "One of One" logo appears on the center console. The era shown on each side of the car is written on the door sills to add a finishing touch to the look.

Bugatti will deliver the Chiron Super Sport Golden Era to its new owner during Monterey Car Week.

