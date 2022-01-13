Bugatti Chiron, Bolide are sold out after record-setting 2021

Bugatti yelled "last call!" for the Chiron in October 2021. If you didn't get your name added to the list then, it's too late: The French company announced that, after a record-breaking 2021, the final build slots have been spoken for. The track-focused Bolide is sold out as well.

Like sister companies Porsche and Lamborghini, Bugatti enjoyed the most successful year in 2021 since its inception. It received 150 orders, which is remarkable considering that all of its cars carry a six-digit price tag before options enter the equation, and 60% of those orders came from first-time buyers. That number includes the roughly 40 Chiron build slots that were available at the end of 2021 and 40 units of the Bolide.

What this means, then, is that you can no longer order a new Bugatti. Every example of the Divo has been delivered, the one-off La Voiture Noire is in the hands of its anonymous owner, and deliveries of the sold-out, EB110-inspired Centodieci will start in 2022. The firm isn't taking a year off, though. It plans to build and deliver 80 cars in 2022 while presumably working on writing the next chapter in its long history.

It's too early to tell what will take the torch from the Chiron. Bugatti merged with Croatia-based Rimac in July 2021. While Rimac is known for building EVs, Bugatti's next hypercar won't necessarily run on batteries. Company founder Mate Rimac confirmed that pistons will live on.

"I'm a car guy. We will not just recycle what we have — not restyle the Chiron or hybridize the Chiron. We're developing a completely new product from the ground up. Everything, because we think that's the best way to go. That product will have an internal combustion engine," Rimac affirmed in July 2021. Until then, the quickest (and cheapest) way to put a Bugatti in your garage is to order an electric scooter.

