Velocity Classics' Chevrolet K5 Blazer ready to honor the truck's name

It's not that everything old is new again, it's that so many old things are being rebuilt better than they ever could have been when new. Our next exhibit in the case, Velocity Modern Classics making another vintage splash with Heritage Series and Signature Series trims of the 1969-1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer. If you checked out our history of the Chevy Blazer, you'd know the original full-sizer came with one seat and no top as standard. Customers paid extra for those. Not so with the Velocity version — well, not the seat part. Buyers get four of those with every truck. The roof is still optional.

It starts with a Roadstershop K5 chassis exclusive to Velocity. The engine bay hides a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 making 450 horsepower, breathing through a custom exhaust with a Magnaflow muffler and paired with GM's ten-speed automatic transmission. Adjustable Fox coilovers in a four-link setup swing Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles assisted by sway bars. An Atlas 2 transfer case is there for getting over the real rough and tumble. At the corners, 18-inch wheels in either painted steel or aluminum, depending on which series a customer buys, wear 35-inch BFG A/T KO2 or Toyo Open Country tires. Braking will not be a problem thanks to 11-inch Wilwood rotors clamped by six-piston calipers in front, four-piston calipers in the rear.

AMP Research PowerStep retractable running boards help driver and passenger into the cabin. There, they'll find a color-matched interior inside a six-point roll-cage, from the leather or marine-grade vinyl seats to the dash pad, headliner, and door panels. Trucks fitted with a roof will benefit most from the Vintage Air climate control system, everyone will benefit from the double-DIN Alpine audio head unit and Focal Audio speakers.

Prices start at $339,900, builds take about 14 weeks, and operators are standing by.