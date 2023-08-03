Limited-edition Porsche 911 S/T inspires limited-edition watch

Designed for collectors, the 518-horsepower 2024 Porsche 911 S/T celebrates a rare version of the original car. Deliveries haven't started yet, but Porsche Design has already unveiled a limited-edition watch that celebrates the latest limited-edition member of the 911 lineup.

The watch, which is called "Chronograph 1 — 911 S/T," features a dial that wouldn't look out of place on the dashboard of a vintage rally car. It's black with white, green and red details, the "911 S/T" logo above the date, and a six-speed manual shift pattern (with reverse above and left, German car-style). Porsche Design explains it highlighted "60" and the lines leading to it in red in honor of the 911's 60th anniversary.

Like the 911 S/T, the Chronograph 1 — 911 S/T was developed with a focus on lightness so the case is made out of sand-blasted titanium left bare. Several straps are available, including black or brown leather with a symmetrical hole pattern and sand-blasted titanium to match the case. If you can't decide, Porsche Design notes that a quick-change mechanism lets you change the strap in seconds without tools.

The caseback is just as interesting to look at as the dial. It consists of a seven-layer anti-reflective sapphire-crystal cover that provides a view of the mechanism, which is driven by a rotor. Buyers can order the rotor in Brilliant Silver, Dark Silver or black. The rotor's cap is shaped like the 911 S/T's center-locking wheel cap, and the watch is engraved with a serial number that matches the car's.

Porsche Design will cap production of the Chronograph 1 — 911 S/T at 1,963 units. Uncoincidentally, production of the 2024 911 S/T is also limited to 1,963 units. The watch costs $13,500 but there's a catch: only enthusiasts who buy the $291,650 car are eligible to order one.

This isn't the first time the Porsche 911 has inspired a watch's design. In October 2022, TAG Heuer introduced a pair of watches created to mark 50 years of the 911 Carrera 2.7 RS. Both were limited editions; one cost $7,750, while the other was priced at a car-like $23,550.

